FIFA World Cup 2026: Former England player Joe Cole expects Three Lions to ‘put Lionel Messi to bed’ in semi-finals

Former England midfielder Joe Cole believes that the Three Lions have everything in them to silence Lionel Messi when they take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi has been in top form for Argentina, scoring eight goals and is among the joint top goal-scorers, along with France's Kylian Mbappe.

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However, Argentina have been vulnerable in defence recently, despite clinching wins over Egypt and Switzerland in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively. "We will have to put Lionel Messi to bed," Joe Cole said on The Rest is Football podcast. "We’re going to put him to bed," he added.

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist, who was also part of the podcast episode, offered a more balanced opinion ahead of the match. "At this moment in time, England are the third-best team left in the tournament," he said.

"France look like the best team in the tournament but concentrate on the semi-final.

"But the good news is you’re playing a team that I think you’re better than. I think England are better than Argentina.

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Defensively, Argentina aren’t great but going forward, we know Messi is capable of doing something out of nowhere and that’s the thing you have to guard against. But what a game we’ve got to look forward to there," he explained.

Lionel Messi to face England for very first time Lionel Messi will be facing England for the first time. The Inter Miami star had made his senior international debut in August 2005. While Argentina did take on England in an international friendly in November 2005, Messi was one of the substitutes who wasn’t used.

"Playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special," Messi told ESPN Argentina.

"Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too. And we'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again,” he added.

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Argentina are the defending champions of the FIFA World Cup, having beaten France 4-2 via penalties in the final of the 2022 edition in Qatar. The Albiceleste will look to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the title.

In the other semi-final, France will take on Spain in Dallas on Tuesday.