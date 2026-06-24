FIFA World Cup 2026: France head coach Didier Deschamps returns home after his mother's death, to miss Norway game

France head coach Didier Deschamps will miss Les Bleus' final group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Norway as he has returned home following the passing away of his mother.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed the development via a statement, and added that assist coach Guy Stephan will temporarily take charge of the team until Deschamps rejoins the camp.

France have already qualified for the round of 32 following victories over Senegal and Iraq.

France Football Federation's official statement "Didier Deschamps will not be able to oversee training sessions ahead of the Norway v France match. He will also be absent from the bench for Friday's final Group I game," the FFF said in their statement.

"The national team coach learned this morning of the death of his mother and will return to France to attend her funeral.

"In agreement with Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, who is currently at the France team's base camp, Deschamps has entrusted assistant coach Guy Stephan with responsibility for leading the squad until his return,' the statement added.

Deschamps, who won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France, will step down as the head coach of Les Bleus after the ongoing tournament taking place in United States, Canada and Mexico. Deschamps is France's longest-serving head coach, having been in charge of the side side since 2012.

The 57-year old guided France to their second FIFA World Cup title in 2018. By doing so, Deschamps became just the third man to win the FIFA World Cup as both a player and a head coach.

Four years later, France reached the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they went down to Argentina 4-2 on penalties.

He also guided France to the final of Euro 2016 on home soil, where they lost to Portugal. France also won the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League title under Deschamps’ guidance, beating Spain 2-1 in the final at the San Siro Stadium in Italy’s Milan.

Coming back to the ongoing tournament, the two-time champions began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal, before going onto beat Iraq 3-0 in their second match. Norway, too, secured their qualification for the knockout stages following two wins in as many matches.

The France vs Norway clash at the Boston Stadium on Friday is just a match that will determine as to who will finish first and second in Group I.

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Currently, France lead Group I with six points from two matches and a goal-difference of five, whereas Norway are in second place with the same number of points and a goal-difference of four.