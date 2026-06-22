FIFA World Cup 2026: From all-time goal scorer to most match wins, 5 records that could be broken in next few games

Matches are coming thick and fast in the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the round of 32 stage is already beginning to take shape. Mexico, the United States and Germany have already sealed their spots in the round of 32 stage, whereas Turkey, Tunisia and Haiti have been eliminated.

Having said that, 45 teams are still in contention to qualify for the round of 32 stage, with 29 more spots at stake.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico has seen several records being broken.

Last week, Lionel Messi equalled Germany legend Miroslav Klose's all-time record of scoring the most goals in the FIFA World Cup (16). More such records could be broken in the upcoming matches. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of those records which could be broken.

All-time FIFA World Cup goal-scorer When Argentina take on Austria in Dallas on Monday, Messi could become the all-time goal-scorer in FIFA World Cups.

Currently, he is level with Klose, although the latter has played just four World Cups. For Messi, this is his sixth World Cup.

France forward Kylian Mbappe is not far behind Messi and Klose, with 14 World Cup goals to his name. France will take on Iraq in Philadelphia on Monday.

Most World Cup match wins Messi is also level with Klose in terms of match wins in the FIFA World Cup. When Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 last week, Messi tied Klose with 17 match wins each in the FIFA World Cup. A win over Austria on Monday will be Messi's 18th win with Argentina and would surpass Klose.

First player to score in six different World Cups Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first-ever player to score in six different FIFA World Cups. The 41-year-old has netted at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 FIFA World Cups, but has yet to score in the ongoing edition. Portugal will take on Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

While Messi has also featured in six World Cups, the Argentine star failed to score even a single goal at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

A hat-trick of hat-tricks? No player has scored more than two hat-tricks in FIFA World Cup history. Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe have one hat-trick each to their name.

Argentine football legend Gabriel Batistuta is the only player to have scored two FIFA World Cup hat-tricks, in 1994 and 1998. Should either Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappe score two more hat-tricks, whoever does so will set a new benchmark in FIFA World Cup history.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 scores: Salah scores as Egypt clinch historic win

Most World Cup final appearances by a player To date, the Brazilian trio of Pelé, Cafu and Ronaldo, along with Germany's Pierre Littbarski and Lothar Matthäus, have made the most appearances in FIFA World Cup finals (three).