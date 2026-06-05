FIFA World Cup 2026: From half-time show to record number of teams, full list of firsts in upcoming edition

FIFA World Cup 2026 starts in less than a week, and the excitement is already building up. Lionel Messi's Argentina are coming into this World Cup as defending champions, having beaten France 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This event will become quite literally the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup, with 48 teams competing, which is an increase from the 32 teams that had competed in the last few editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Here's a look at some of the historic firsts at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

More teams, more matches and a new format For the first time, 48 teams will compete in the FIFA World Cup, a significant increase from the 32-team tournament in place since the 1998 edition.

When the tournament had 32 teams, there were 64 matches overall; this time, there will be 104. That is an increase of 40 matches.

Forty-eight teams have been divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the round of 32.

Apart from the top two teams, the eight best third-placed teams will also qualify for the round of 32, wherein the knockout stages will commence. The winners of the round of 32 matches will qualify for the round of 16, the winners of those matches then advance to the quarter-finals, and so on, until the winners of the semi-finals face off in the final as usual.

As always, there will also be a third-place playoff match between the two losing semi-finalists.

Three nations to host FIFA World Cup for first time For the first time, three countries will host a FIFA World Cup edition. The hosts of the upcoming FIFA World Cup are the United States of America, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will be just the second time that a FIFA World Cup has been held in more than one country. South Korea and Japan hosted the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

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Mexico will have an extra reason to celebrate. Mexico will become the first country to host three FIFA World Cups, after having done so in 1970 and 1986.

FIFA World Cup debutants The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also feature four debutants. The expansion to 48 teams has meant that teams that have not qualified for the football World Cup can now do so.

View full Image View full Image Curacao will compete in their first-ever FIFA World Cup. ( REUTERS )

Uzbekistan, Curacao, Cape Verde and Jordan will all be playing their first senior men's FIFA World Cups.

Technological advancement For the first time, the FIFA World Cup will feature real-time digital player models to support AI-assisted officiating. FIFA has partnered with tech giants Lenovo to create 3D player avatars. Each stadium will have 16 tracking cameras, up from 12 in 2022, which will capture 150 million data points per game.

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The cameras will capture 29 skeletal points for each player at 50 frames per second. These 3D player avatars will help revolutionise semi-automated offside technology and enable the VAR to make quicker, more accurate decisions.

Half-time show FIFA is following the footsteps of the Super Bowl as the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey on 19 July will feature a half-time show. Shakira, Madonna and BTS are set to headline the half-time show.

While the show will take place to attract new audiences and more global fans, a few in the footballing fraternity have criticised the move.

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