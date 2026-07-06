FIFA World Cup 2026: From Mbappe, Haaland to Lionel Messi — tracking top 10 goal-scorers as Golden Boot race heats up

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot has turned into a historic, three-way shootout.
With the tournament fast approaching the quarter-finals, France's Kylian Mbappe, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Norway's Erling Haaland are tied on seven goals each, with England's Harry Kane close behind with six goals.
In several past editions of the FIFA World Cup, six goals were just enough to clinch the Golden Boot in outright fashion. However, this time, with more teams (48 teams) and more matches (104 matches), the competition for the Golden Boot is even more intense.
We now take a look at the top 10 goal-scorers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Kylian Mbappe has once again showcased his explosive pace and clinical finishing, scoring in both the group stage and stages. He is also among the tournament leaders in terms of assists, thus making him one of France's biggest attacking threats.
Argentina's Lionel Messi continues to deliver on the biggest stage, combining creativity with goalscoring consistency. His performances have been central to Argentina's run to the quarter-finals as he chases another World Cup title.
Erling Haaland has taken the FIFA World Cup by storm, thanks to his physical presence and ruthless finishing, which have made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.
He scored a brace against Brazil which took Norway to the quarter-finals, where they will face England.
Harry Kane has continued his reputation as a dependable tournament striker with crucial goals throughout the campaign. His movement, composure and penalty-taking abilities have put him firmly in the Golden Boot race.
Frenchman Ousmane Dembele has added goals to his usual creativity, giving France another potent attacking weapon. His dribbling and his ability to beat defenders have troubled every opponent so far.
Mikel Oyarazabal has produced several important finishes while linking Spain's attack effectively. His intelligent movement and composure in front of goal have been key to Spain's progress.
Although Senegal have been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup, Islamia Sarr is currently in the top 10 list of goal-scorers. Sarr enjoyed an outstanding tournament, using his pace and direct running to score four times.
Jude Bellingham has combined his box-to-box influence with an impressive scoring return, and his knack for arriving late in the penalty area has produced several vital goals.
Vinicius Junior was Brazil's brightest attacking player, regularly creating danger with his pace and flair.
Despite Brazil's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the round of 16, Vinicius has capped off an impressive individual campaign with four goals to his name.
Julian Quinones was Mexico's standout attacking player, delivering important goals throughout the tournament. His movement and finishing helped Mexico reach the round of 16, wherein they lost narrowly 3-2 to England.
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