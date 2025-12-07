FIFA World Cup 2026 full schedule: Complete list of groups, date, venue, match timing in India - All you need to know

7 Dec 2025
Hosts Mexico will take on South Africa in a repeat of 2010 opening encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026, president Gianni Infantino announced during the unveiling of the complete schedule in Washington, D.C on Saturday. A day before, FIFA announced the World Cup draw.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, 48 teams will be vying for the ultimate silverware. The FIFA World Cup started in 1930 with just 13 teams. It was expanded to 24 teams in 1982 and then to 32 in 1998, thus allowing more teams from Africa, Asia and North America.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico, will start on June 11 with the final to be played on July 19. 16 cities around three countries will host the entire tournament. Notably, Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will make their FIFA World Cup debuts. Argentina are the defending champions.

FIFA World Cup 2026 group stages full schedule

Date (IST)IST Kick-Off TimeMatch & GroupVenue
June 121:30 AMMexico vs. South Africa (Group A)Mexico City
 7:30 AMSouth Korea vs. UEFA Playoff D (Group A)Guadalajara
June 1312:30 AMCanada vs. UEFA Playoff A (Group B)Toronto
 3:30 AMUSA vs. Paraguay (Group D)Los Angeles
 6:30 AMAustralia vs. UEFA Playoff C (Group D)Vancouver
 9:30 PMBrazil vs. Morocco (Group C)New York/NJ
June 1412:30 AMHaiti vs. Scotland (Group C)Boston
 3:30 AMQatar vs. Switzerland (Group B)San Francisco Bay Area
 6:30 AMGermany vs. Curaçao (Group E)Houston
June 1512:30 AMIvory Coast vs. Ecuador (Group E)Philadelphia
 3:30 AMNetherlands vs. Japan (Group F)Dallas
 6:30 AMUEFA Playoff B vs. Tunisia (Group F)Monterrey
June 1612:30 AMSpain vs. Cape Verde (Group H)Atlanta
 3:30 AMSaudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H)Miami
 6:30 AMBelgium vs. Egypt (Group G)Seattle
June 1712:30 AMIran vs. New Zealand (Group G)Los Angeles
 3:30 AMFrance vs. Senegal (Group I)New York/NJ
 6:30 AMFIFA Playoff 2 vs. Norway (Group I)Boston
June 1812:30 AMArgentina vs. Algeria (Group J)Kansas City
 3:30 AMAustria vs. Jordan (Group J)San Francisco Bay Area
 6:30 PMPortugal vs. FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K)Houston
 9:30 PMUzbekistan vs. Colombia (Group K)Mexico City
June 1912:30 AMEngland vs. Croatia (Group L)Dallas
 3:30 AMGhana vs. Panama (Group L)Toronto
 6:30 AMUEFA Playoff D vs. South Africa (Group A)Atlanta
 9:30 PMSwitzerland vs. UEFA Playoff A (Group B)Los Angeles
June 2012:30 AMCanada vs. Qatar (Group B)Vancouver
 3:30 AMMexico vs. South Korea (Group A)Guadalajara
 6:30 AMBrazil vs. Haiti (Group C)Philadelphia
 9:30 PMScotland vs. Morocco (Group C)Boston
June 2112:30 AMUEFA Playoff C vs. Paraguay (Group D)San Francisco Bay Area
 3:30 AMUSA vs. Australia (Group D)Seattle
 6:30 AMGermany vs. Ivory Coast (Group E)Toronto
 9:30 PMEcuador vs. Curaçao (Group E)Kansas City
June 2212:30 AMNetherlands vs. UEFA Playoff B (Group F)Houston
 3:30 AMTunisia vs. Japan (Group F)Monterrey
 6:30 AMUruguay vs. Cape Verde (Group H)Miami
 9:30 PMSpain vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H)Atlanta
June 2312:30 AMBelgium vs. Iran (Group G)Los Angeles
 3:30 AMNew Zealand vs. Egypt (Group G)Vancouver
 6:30 AMNorway vs. Senegal (Group I)New York/NJ
June 2412:30 AMFrance vs. FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I)Philadelphia
 3:30 AMArgentina vs. Austria (Group J)Dallas
 6:30 AMJordan vs. Algeria (Group J)San Francisco Bay Area
June 2512:30 AMEngland vs. Ghana (Group L)Boston
 12:30 AMPanama vs. Croatia (Group L)Toronto
 3:30 AMPortugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K)Houston
 3:30 AMColombia vs. FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K)Guadalajara
 6:30 AMScotland vs. Brazil (Group C)Miami
 6:30 AMMorocco vs. Haiti (Group C)Atlanta
June 2612:30 AMCanada vs. Switzerland (Group B)Vancouver
 12:30 AMUEFA Playoff A vs. Qatar (Group B)Seattle
 3:30 AMMexico vs. UEFA Playoff D (Group A)Mexico City
 3:30 AMSouth Korea vs. South Africa (Group A)Monterrey
 6:30 AMEcuador vs. Germany (Group E)New York/NJ
 6:30 AMCuraçao vs. Ivory Coast (Group E)Philadelphia
 9:30 PMTunisia vs. Netherlands (Group F)Kansas City
 9:30 PMJapan vs. UEFA Playoff B (Group F)Dallas
June 2712:30 AMUEFA Playoff C vs. USA (Group D)Los Angeles
 12:30 AMParaguay vs. Australia (Group D)San Francisco Bay Area
 3:30 AMNorway vs. France (Group I)Boston
 3:30 AMSenegal vs. FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I)Toronto
 6:30 AMNew Zealand vs. Belgium (Group G)Vancouver
 6:30 AMEgypt vs. Iran (Group G)Seattle

FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout schedule

StageStart Date (IST)Final Date (IST)IST Timings (approximately)
Round of 32June 28July 3Primarily 12:30 AM, 3:30 AM, 6:30 AM
Round of 16July 4July 8Primarily 12:30 AM, 3:30 AM, 6:30 AM
QuarterfinalsJuly 9July 12Primarily 12:30 AM & 3:30 AM
Semifinal 1July 15 1:30 AM IST (Arlington, TX)
Semifinal 2July 16 1:30 AM IST (Atlanta, GA)
Third-Place MatchJuly 19 1:30 AM IST (Miami)
World Cup FinalJuly 20 12:30 AM IST (New York/NJ)

FIFA World Cup 2026 full list of groups

GroupTeam 1Team 2Team 3Team 4
AMexicoSouth AfricaKorea RepublicWinner UEFA play-off D
BCanadaWinner UEFA play-off AQatarSwitzerland
CBrazilMoroccoHaitiScotland
DUSAParaguayAustraliaWinner UEFA Play-off C
EGermanyCuracaoIvory CoastEcuador
FNetherlandsJapanWinner UEFA Play-off BTunisia
GBelgiumEgyptIranNew Zealand
HSpainCape VerdeSaudi ArabiaUruguay
IFranceSenegalWinner Play-off 2Norway
JArgentinaAlgeriaAustriaJordan
KPortugalWinner Play-off 1UzbekistanColombia
LEnglandCroatiaGhanaPanama
It must be noted that most of the matches will start at midnight or early morning according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The IST is ahead of U.S., Mexican and Canadian time zones by 9.5 to 13.5 hours (depending on the US zone & Daylight Saving Time).

