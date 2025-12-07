FIFA World Cup 2026 full schedule: Complete list of groups, date, venue, match timing in India - All you need to know

Hosts Mexico will take on South Africa in a repeat of 2010 opening encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026, president Gianni Infantino announced during the unveiling of the complete schedule in Washington, D.C on Saturday. A day before, FIFA announced the World Cup draw.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, 48 teams will be vying for the ultimate silverware. The FIFA World Cup started in 1930 with just 13 teams. It was expanded to 24 teams in 1982 and then to 32 in 1998, thus allowing more teams from Africa, Asia and North America.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico, will start on June 11 with the final to be played on July 19. 16 cities around three countries will host the entire tournament. Notably, Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will make their FIFA World Cup debuts. Argentina are the defending champions.

FIFA World Cup 2026 group stages full schedule

Date (IST) IST Kick-Off Time Match & Group Venue June 12 1:30 AM Mexico vs. South Africa (Group A) Mexico City 7:30 AM South Korea vs. UEFA Playoff D (Group A) Guadalajara June 13 12:30 AM Canada vs. UEFA Playoff A (Group B) Toronto 3:30 AM USA vs. Paraguay (Group D) Los Angeles 6:30 AM Australia vs. UEFA Playoff C (Group D) Vancouver 9:30 PM Brazil vs. Morocco (Group C) New York/NJ June 14 12:30 AM Haiti vs. Scotland (Group C) Boston 3:30 AM Qatar vs. Switzerland (Group B) San Francisco Bay Area 6:30 AM Germany vs. Curaçao (Group E) Houston June 15 12:30 AM Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Group E) Philadelphia 3:30 AM Netherlands vs. Japan (Group F) Dallas 6:30 AM UEFA Playoff B vs. Tunisia (Group F) Monterrey June 16 12:30 AM Spain vs. Cape Verde (Group H) Atlanta 3:30 AM Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H) Miami 6:30 AM Belgium vs. Egypt (Group G) Seattle June 17 12:30 AM Iran vs. New Zealand (Group G) Los Angeles 3:30 AM France vs. Senegal (Group I) New York/NJ 6:30 AM FIFA Playoff 2 vs. Norway (Group I) Boston June 18 12:30 AM Argentina vs. Algeria (Group J) Kansas City 3:30 AM Austria vs. Jordan (Group J) San Francisco Bay Area 6:30 PM Portugal vs. FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K) Houston 9:30 PM Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (Group K) Mexico City June 19 12:30 AM England vs. Croatia (Group L) Dallas 3:30 AM Ghana vs. Panama (Group L) Toronto 6:30 AM UEFA Playoff D vs. South Africa (Group A) Atlanta 9:30 PM Switzerland vs. UEFA Playoff A (Group B) Los Angeles June 20 12:30 AM Canada vs. Qatar (Group B) Vancouver 3:30 AM Mexico vs. South Korea (Group A) Guadalajara 6:30 AM Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C) Philadelphia 9:30 PM Scotland vs. Morocco (Group C) Boston June 21 12:30 AM UEFA Playoff C vs. Paraguay (Group D) San Francisco Bay Area 3:30 AM USA vs. Australia (Group D) Seattle 6:30 AM Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Group E) Toronto 9:30 PM Ecuador vs. Curaçao (Group E) Kansas City June 22 12:30 AM Netherlands vs. UEFA Playoff B (Group F) Houston 3:30 AM Tunisia vs. Japan (Group F) Monterrey 6:30 AM Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Group H) Miami 9:30 PM Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H) Atlanta June 23 12:30 AM Belgium vs. Iran (Group G) Los Angeles 3:30 AM New Zealand vs. Egypt (Group G) Vancouver 6:30 AM Norway vs. Senegal (Group I) New York/NJ June 24 12:30 AM France vs. FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I) Philadelphia 3:30 AM Argentina vs. Austria (Group J) Dallas 6:30 AM Jordan vs. Algeria (Group J) San Francisco Bay Area June 25 12:30 AM England vs. Ghana (Group L) Boston 12:30 AM Panama vs. Croatia (Group L) Toronto 3:30 AM Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) Houston 3:30 AM Colombia vs. FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K) Guadalajara 6:30 AM Scotland vs. Brazil (Group C) Miami 6:30 AM Morocco vs. Haiti (Group C) Atlanta June 26 12:30 AM Canada vs. Switzerland (Group B) Vancouver 12:30 AM UEFA Playoff A vs. Qatar (Group B) Seattle 3:30 AM Mexico vs. UEFA Playoff D (Group A) Mexico City 3:30 AM South Korea vs. South Africa (Group A) Monterrey 6:30 AM Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E) New York/NJ 6:30 AM Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast (Group E) Philadelphia 9:30 PM Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Group F) Kansas City 9:30 PM Japan vs. UEFA Playoff B (Group F) Dallas June 27 12:30 AM UEFA Playoff C vs. USA (Group D) Los Angeles 12:30 AM Paraguay vs. Australia (Group D) San Francisco Bay Area 3:30 AM Norway vs. France (Group I) Boston 3:30 AM Senegal vs. FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I) Toronto 6:30 AM New Zealand vs. Belgium (Group G) Vancouver 6:30 AM Egypt vs. Iran (Group G) Seattle

FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout schedule

Stage Start Date (IST) Final Date (IST) IST Timings (approximately) Round of 32 June 28 July 3 Primarily 12:30 AM, 3:30 AM, 6:30 AM Round of 16 July 4 July 8 Primarily 12:30 AM, 3:30 AM, 6:30 AM Quarterfinals July 9 July 12 Primarily 12:30 AM & 3:30 AM Semifinal 1 July 15 1:30 AM IST (Arlington, TX) Semifinal 2 July 16 1:30 AM IST (Atlanta, GA) Third-Place Match July 19 1:30 AM IST (Miami) World Cup Final July 20 12:30 AM IST (New York/NJ)

FIFA World Cup 2026 full list of groups

Group Team 1 Team 2 Team 3 Team 4 A Mexico South Africa Korea Republic Winner UEFA play-off D B Canada Winner UEFA play-off A Qatar Switzerland C Brazil Morocco Haiti Scotland D USA Paraguay Australia Winner UEFA Play-off C E Germany Curacao Ivory Coast Ecuador F Netherlands Japan Winner UEFA Play-off B Tunisia G Belgium Egypt Iran New Zealand H Spain Cape Verde Saudi Arabia Uruguay I France Senegal Winner Play-off 2 Norway J Argentina Algeria Austria Jordan K Portugal Winner Play-off 1 Uzbekistan Colombia L England Croatia Ghana Panama

It must be noted that most of the matches will start at midnight or early morning according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The IST is ahead of U.S., Mexican and Canadian time zones by 9.5 to 13.5 hours (depending on the US zone & Daylight Saving Time).