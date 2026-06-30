Germany, one of the most successful teams in the history of the FIFA World Cup, were knocked out by Paraguay on Tuesday via a penalty shootout as scores were level at 1-1 after the regular match time and extra time.

Germany have reached the final of the FIFA World Cup a record eight times (highest among all teams) and won the tournament on four different occasions, but this time around them going back after the round of 32, that too at the hands of a comparatively much less successful Paraguay, will surely go down as one of the biggest upsets of this tournament.

Johnathan Tah skied the sixth spot kick of Die Mannschaft after his extra-time winner for the team was disallowed in a controversial fashion.

Orlando Gill, the Paraguay goalkeeper, saved the spot kicks by Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade, making Paraguay's qualification a smooth journey, only for Sanabria and Balbuena to miss their fourth and fifth chances. After Tah missed his spot kick, Jose Canale managed to keep his head calm and slid the ball past the legendary Manuel Neuer to send the Germans back home.

Gill was the star for Paraguay on the occasion, as he made six saves over the 120 minutes of open play. Paraguay's last best performance was in the 2010 edition of the tournament, when they reached the quarterfinals.

Before this match, Paraguay had appeared in five knockout games, but never managed to score in any of them. The last time it won a knockout-stage match was in the 2010 edition when they knocked out Japan in the round of 16 via penalty kicks. In the quarterfinals, they were knocked out by eventual champions Spain.

For Germany, this was their first knockout game since the 2014 final in which they defeated Lionel Messi-led Argentina 1-0 to get their hands on the coveted world title for the fourth occasions.

In both 2018 and 2022, the Germans were eliminated in the group stage.

"We had very big plans for this World Cup. It's very difficult to disappoint again," Havertz said, as per the Associated Press. "It was difficult to create chances and keep the pace."

Paraguay were the first to score a regular in regular time when a perfect ball movement set by Enciso in the 42nd minute

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Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic and Nathaniel Brown were split apart by a left-footed pass by Miguel Almiron which reached Matias Galarza. Galarza proceeded to send a cross to Enciso, who, left unmarked by the German defenders, was able to head it past Manuel Neuer with ease.

Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic and Nathaniel Brown were split apart by a left-footed pass by Miguel Almiron which reached Matias Galarza. Galarza proceeded to send a cross to Enciso, who, left unmarked by the German defenders, was able to head it past Manuel Neuer with ease.

In the extra time, Germany looked to have secured a 2-1 lead in the 102nd minute, but VAR called upon the referee to check Johnathan Tah's header off a corner kick by Nathaniel Brown, who then proceeded to rule it out, saying that Walderman Anton had pushed the Parauaguay goalkeeper Gill to the ground before the shot.

The Germans had scored 10 goals in the group stage, which was the most by any team in the tournament, but struggled to find proper chances thanks to Paraguay's solid 4-5-1 setup despite having 78% possession in the first half.

Havertz, the German forward who has won the Premier League this season with Arsenal, was the one who scored for Germany in the second half when he headed in a cross from Florian Wirtz.