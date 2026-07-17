FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot award: Who wins top prize if Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi end with same no. of goals?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is drawing to a close with defending champions Argentina and Spain are two nations, vying for the coveted trophy at the MetLife Stadium in New York on the night of July 19. While Argentina are aiming to become the third team in history to win back-to-back titles, Spain are seeking their first title since 2010.

Besides the famous golden trophy, several other player and team awards are also up for grabs as iconic moments, team discipline and individual brilliances shape the end-of-tournament honours handed out by FIFA. One such honour of the Golden Boot award, given to the player with most goals.

France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentine Lionel Messi entered the FIFA World Cup 2026 as two of the favourites to walk away with at least one of the awards. While France lost in the semifinals and Messi is set to play in the final. The duo are atop the Golden Boot standings, with eight goals each.

With both France (third place play-off vs England) and Argentina (final vs Spain) having a game left in the competition, the Golden Boot could go either way. However, Messi is placed first, because of his superior assists (four) as compared to Mbappe's three.

How Golden Boot is awarded? How it is decided? The Golden Boot is awarded each edition to the player who scored most goals at the end of the tournament. With eight goals in the 2026 edition, this happens to be Messi's most successful FIFA World Cup in terms of individual brilliance, after losing out on the prize in the previous edition in Qatar.

In 2022 World Cup, Mbappe pipped Messi by just one goal to take the Golden Boot award with eight goals. But what will happen if Messi and Mbappe are tied on goals at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

If both Messi and Mbappe end on same number of goals, then the player with most assists will go on to win the Golden Boot. In case the number of assists are also on level, then the Golden Boot will be presented to the player who have achieved their goals and assists in least number of minutes.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race

Player Goals Assists Minutes Kylian Mbappé (France) 8 3 667 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 8 2 602 Erling Haaland (Norway) 7 0 536 Jude Bellingham (England) 6 1 572 Harry Kane (England) 6 1 624 Ousmane Dembele (France) 5 2 595 Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) 5 1 595 Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) 4 1 419 Julian Quinones (Mexico) 4 1 440 Vinicius Junior (Brazil) 4 1 506

Other FIFA World Cup awards Besides the Golden Boot, the other awards at the FIFA World Cup are Golden Ball (best player of the tournament), Golden Glove (best goalkeeper of the tournament), Young Player (best emerging player) of the Tournament, FIFA Fair Play award and World Cup’s Goal of the Tournament.

Also, the winners of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final will receive "bespoke championship rings" in addition to the iconic trophy and gold medals, marking the first time such an honour will be presented at a FIFA competition, according to FIFA website.

Inspired by a long-standing American sporting tradition, the customised rings will be awarded to the tournament champions following the final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19 (local time).

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