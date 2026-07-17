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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot award: Who wins top prize if Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi end with same no. of goals?

With eight goals each, Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe are sitting atop the standings in the Golden Boot race for the FIFA World Cup 2026. While Argentina will play Spain in the final, France take on England in the third-place play-off match.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Jul 2026, 11:21 AM IST
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Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe (R) have scored eight goals each in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe (R) have scored eight goals each in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is drawing to a close with defending champions Argentina and Spain are two nations, vying for the coveted trophy at the MetLife Stadium in New York on the night of July 19. While Argentina are aiming to become the third team in history to win back-to-back titles, Spain are seeking their first title since 2010.

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Besides the famous golden trophy, several other player and team awards are also up for grabs as iconic moments, team discipline and individual brilliances shape the end-of-tournament honours handed out by FIFA. One such honour of the Golden Boot award, given to the player with most goals.

Also Read | Mother of all coincidences! How ‘No.19’ connects Messi, Yamal & WC final

France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentine Lionel Messi entered the FIFA World Cup 2026 as two of the favourites to walk away with at least one of the awards. While France lost in the semifinals and Messi is set to play in the final. The duo are atop the Golden Boot standings, with eight goals each.

With both France (third place play-off vs England) and Argentina (final vs Spain) having a game left in the competition, the Golden Boot could go either way. However, Messi is placed first, because of his superior assists (four) as compared to Mbappe's three.

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How Golden Boot is awarded? How it is decided?

The Golden Boot is awarded each edition to the player who scored most goals at the end of the tournament. With eight goals in the 2026 edition, this happens to be Messi's most successful FIFA World Cup in terms of individual brilliance, after losing out on the prize in the previous edition in Qatar.

In 2022 World Cup, Mbappe pipped Messi by just one goal to take the Golden Boot award with eight goals. But what will happen if Messi and Mbappe are tied on goals at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Also Read | France face Spain amid big head-to-head history: who'll win, Mbappe or Yamal?

If both Messi and Mbappe end on same number of goals, then the player with most assists will go on to win the Golden Boot. In case the number of assists are also on level, then the Golden Boot will be presented to the player who have achieved their goals and assists in least number of minutes.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race

PlayerGoalsAssistsMinutes
Kylian Mbappé (France)83667
Lionel Messi (Argentina)82602
Erling Haaland (Norway)70536
Jude Bellingham (England)61572
Harry Kane (England)61624
Ousmane Dembele (France)52595
Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)51595
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)41419
Julian Quinones (Mexico)41440
Vinicius Junior (Brazil)41506

Other FIFA World Cup awards

Besides the Golden Boot, the other awards at the FIFA World Cup are Golden Ball (best player of the tournament), Golden Glove (best goalkeeper of the tournament), Young Player (best emerging player) of the Tournament, FIFA Fair Play award and World Cup’s Goal of the Tournament.

Also, the winners of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final will receive "bespoke championship rings" in addition to the iconic trophy and gold medals, marking the first time such an honour will be presented at a FIFA competition, according to FIFA website.

Inspired by a long-standing American sporting tradition, the customised rings will be awarded to the tournament champions following the final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19 (local time).

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Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Lionel Messi gives fitting reply to critics as ARG reach final

A total of 2,026 individually numbered rings will be produced to commemorate the tournament. Of these, 30 rings will be reserved for members of the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an official licensed product.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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