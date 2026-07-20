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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe pips Lionel Messi for second consecutive time in list of most goals

With 10 goals France's Kylian Mbappe wins the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2026, leaving behind Argentina's Lionel Messi by two goals. In 2022, Mbappe had also pipped Messi to take the prize.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jul 2026, 03:57 AM IST
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France's Kylian Mbappe scored 10 goals in FIFA World Cup 2026.
France's Kylian Mbappe scored 10 goals in FIFA World Cup 2026. (Reuters)
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Kylian Mbappe pipped Lionel Messi for the second consecutive time to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot on Monday, after Lionel Messi failed to net any in the final for Argentina at the MetLife Stadium. Despite France's ouster in the semifinals to eventual winners Spain, Mbappe scored twice against England in the Bronze Final to increase his tally to 10 goals.

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By doing so, Mbappe also became the fourth player ever to score 10 goals or more in a single edition of a World Cup after Just Fontaine (France, 13 goals in 1958), Sandor Kocsis (Hungary, 11 goals in 1954) and Gerd Meller (West Germany, 10 goals in 1970). Mbappe became the first player to win World Cup Golden Boot twice in history.

Also Read | Spain vs Argentina: List of teenagers to start in a FIFA World Cup final

In the end, Messi's count in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remained at eight. In the 2022 edition in Qatar, Mbappe (8) had pipped Messi by just a goal to take the Golden Boot. England's Jude Bellingham and Norway's Erling Haaland finished at third and fourth spots respectively with seven goals each. The Golden Boot was first introduced in 1982.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot final standings

RankPlayerGoalsAssistsMinutes Played
1Kylian Mbappe (France)104769
2Lionel Messi (Argentina)84783
3Jude Bellingham (England)71698
4Erling Haaland (Norway)70537
5Ousmane Dembele (France)62648
6Harry Kane (England)61732
7Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)51664
8Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)41419
9Julian Quinones (Mexico)41440
10Vinicius Jr. (Brazil)41505

All hail super-sub Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the extra time as Spain beat 10-man Argentina 1-0 to lift the World Cup for the second time after 2010. The European champions dominated the match but struggled to find a breakthrough against the streetwise defending champions.

Also Read | Trump refuses to pick Spain or Argentina, says 'it's hard to bet against Messi'

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a string of saves to deny Spain, but the match changed complexion in second-half stoppage-time when midfielder Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card.

Extra-time followed a familiar pattern, with Spain probing for the opening goal against a deep-lying Argentina. The breakthrough eventually came in the early moments of the second period of extra-time when substitute Torres finished crisply following a brilliant knock-back by Nico Williams.

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Luis de la Fuente's Spain conceded just one goal in seven matches on their way to the final, suffocating opponents with their slick possession game.

Also Read | History stands between Argentina & glory; Can Messi & Co shatter two WC curses?

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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