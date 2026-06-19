FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A standings after Mexico vs South Korea: Can Son Hueng-min & Co qualify for round of 32?

Co-hosts Mexico became the first team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to qualify for round of 32 after their narrow win over South Korea at the Guadalajara Stadium on Friday morning. The victory marks a major triumph for the Mexican team after they failed to go beyond the group stage in 2022, sending the fans inside and outside the stadium crazy.

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Coming after a win over South Africa in the tournament opener, Mexico needed a win against the Son Hueng-min-led side. The home side took advantage of a defensive blunder by South Korea to win 1-0. The only goal of the match came in the 50th minute.

South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu collided with defender Lee Gi-hyuk with the ball dropping inside the box. Luis Romo, who was lurking nearby, easily sent the ball into an open net. South Korea nearly equalised in the 87th minute but Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel rose to the occasion to make a double save against Cho Gue-sung and Yang Hyun-jun's attempts.

With this win. Mexico now have six points from two games with a game left.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 group A standings updated

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Mexico 2 2 0 0 3 6 2 Korea Republic 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 Czechia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 South Africa 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Can South Korea reach FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts? With just three points from two games, South Korea find themselves at the second spot in the Group A points table and are still very much in contention for the round of 32 qualification. The top two teams from each group move on to the knockout stage, along with the best eight third-place teams. A round of 32 is being played for the first time at the FIFA World Cup after the tournament was expanded to 48 teams.

That means, South Korea will need to win their final group encounter against South Africa on June 24 to reach six points and join Mexico in the next round. The maximum Czechia and South Africa could reach is four points. Mexico play their final group game against Czechia on June 24.

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If South Korea lose to South Africa, then? If Hueng-min and Co. lose their final game against Bafana Bafana, it will put them on three points from three games while South Africa go ahead in the next round with four points from three games. Having said that, South Africa would also hope Mexico either beat or play out a draw against Czechia.

If South Korea vs South Africa ends in draw, then? In case the South Korea vs South Africa encounter ends in a draw, then both teams will share one point each. In such a scenario, South Korea will end at four points in the group, thus virtually knocking out South Africa. Then South Korea would want Mexico to either beat or draw against Czechia.

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With both Mexico vs Czechia and South Korea vs South Korea starting at the same time - 6:30 AM IST - on June 24, it will be interesting to see which team qualify as the second-best team in the group.

Who are Mexico playing next at FIFA World Cup? Next up for Mexico are Czechia, who have drawn one and lost one so far in the FIFA World Cup 2026. While Mexico would want to finish on a high to enter the knockouts as group toppers, Czechia need a win to stay in contention for a place in the round of 32.

In the round of 32, Mexico will play the third-placed teams from either Group C, E, F, H and I on June 30 in Mexico City - . The most-likely third-placed teams that Mexico could face are Scotland (Group C), Ecuador (Group E), Sweden (Group F), Saudi Arabia or Cape Verde (Group H) and Senegal (Group I).

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in