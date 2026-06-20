FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C points table after Brazil vs Haiti: Carlo Ancelotti's men zoom to top despite Morocco's win

Brazil kept their hopes alive in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Haiti at the Philadelphia Stadium in Group C. Having played out a 1-1 draw against Morocco, Brazil needed to win against Haiti to stay among the top two in terms of qualification for the round of 32 clash.

With Morocco beating Scotland earlier on the day, it opens up the Group C as the last round will paint a clear picture of which two teams directly qualify for the knockouts. Besides the top two teams from each group, eight third-placed teams will also find themselves in the next round of the competition.

Matheus Cunha scored twice while Vinicius Junior netted once for Brazil. The scoreline could have been better for Brazil had Raphinha and Endrick's goals were not ruled off side on either halves. With this win, Brazil go on top of the point table with four points. Morocco are second with same points.

The Selecao currently have the edge over Morocco for top spot on goal difference. With a game to go against Scotland, Brazil would be hoping for a top two finish and nit depend on the best third-placed team rankings. The eight best third-placed teams will enter the round of 32.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C points table after Brazil vs Haiti

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss Draw GD GA GF Points 1 Brazil 2 1 0 1 3 1 4 4 2 Morocco 2 1 0 1 1 1 2 4 3 Scotland 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Haiti 2 0 2 0 -4 4 0 0

Ismael Saibari stars for Morocco again Meanwhile, Morocco's win over Scotland opened Group C earlier on the day as the North African side put one foot forward in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Headlined by Achraf Hakimi, Morocco, who drew 1-1 against Brazil a few days back, earned their first full three points to go on level with Brazil in the top two.

Morocco have a natural scorer leading their attack in Ismael Saibari, who lashed home from an angle after 71 seconds against Scotland – the quickest strike of this year’s World Cup. Against Brazil, Saibari kept his cool to put Morocco ahead in a game their supporters felt they should have won.

Brahim Diaz constantly teased the Scottish defence in the first half and it was his defence-splitting pass that set up Saibari's goal. And the 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi, playing only his second competitive international match, looked like the calmest player on the pitch as he dominated the centre of midfield and fired off one first-touch pass after another.

Group C qualification scenarios Brazil: The Selecao can guarantee a top two finish if they win or draw against Scotland and secure a direct qualification. But if Brazil lose against Scotland, they can still finish in the top two only if Morocco lose to Haiti. If Morocco win or draw and Brazil lose, then Carlo Ancelotti's men will slip to third.

Morocco: Morocco need to beat Haiti in their final game to secure a top two finish. A large win will help Morocco go past Brazil in goal difference and finish as group toppers. But a loss against Haiti will keep them on four points and can still qualify in the second spot if Brazil beat to Scotland.

If Scotland win or draw, the Morocco drop to third on goal difference.

Scotland: For Scotland, they simply need a win over Brazil to secure a round of 32 spot. In case Scotland play a draw, it would take them to four maximum points and hope either Brazil or Morocco lose by a bigger margin. Scotland would still be in contention even if they lose to Brazil via a best third-place finish, considering the fact that Haiti are already out of the race.

Remaining Group C fixtures