FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H showdown: What Spain, Uruguay & Cabo Verde need to reach round of 32? Scenarios explained

The knockout stages of the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup has started taking shape. While co-hosts Mexico and United States became the first two teams to make it to the round of 32, several top teams have stumbled in their round of matches to make it more exciting as the group-stage of the tournament is nearing its end. The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ends on June 28, with likes of Portugal and Argentina competing.
One such group in focus is Group H, consisting of 2010 World Cup winners and reigning European champions Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and debutants Cabo Verde. After two rounds of matches, Group H is wide open with Cabo Verde making most of the noise.
With a population of approximately 530,000 people, the second-smallest nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, Cabo Verde caused the first major upset in this tournament when they held Spain. Goalkeeper Vozinha made all the difference making as many as seven saves to keep Spain at bay.
Although Spain put on a much-improved show to demolish Saudi Arabia 4-0, Cabo Verde once again made the whole world take notice, by holding Uruguay to a 2-2 draw, thus putting the group open.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Cape Verde
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|1
With four points, Spain are on top of the standings after round two, but things can all change on the final day of the group stage, as the qualification scenarios look far from settled. Safe to mention, all the four teams have a chance to make it to the next round - round of 32. It must be noted that with already a win and a draw, Spain can't finish below third place in Group H.
The bottom line is that Group H has turned into two simultaneous knockout matches on the final day. The top two teams from each group directly qualify for the round of 32, along with eight best third-placed teams.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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