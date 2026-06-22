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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H showdown: What Spain, Uruguay & Cabo Verde need to reach round of 32? Scenarios explained

With four points, Spain are on top of Group H standings after round two, but things can all change on the final day of the group stage, as the qualification scenarios look far from settled. Spain can't finish below third place in Group H.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Jun 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Cabo Verde's draws against Spain and Uruguay have made the Group H qualification far from settled at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Cabo Verde's draws against Spain and Uruguay have made the Group H qualification far from settled at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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The knockout stages of the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup has started taking shape. While co-hosts Mexico and United States became the first two teams to make it to the round of 32, several top teams have stumbled in their round of matches to make it more exciting as the group-stage of the tournament is nearing its end. The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ends on June 28, with likes of Portugal and Argentina competing.

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One such group in focus is Group H, consisting of 2010 World Cup winners and reigning European champions Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and debutants Cabo Verde. After two rounds of matches, Group H is wide open with Cabo Verde making most of the noise.

Also Read | Spain vs Saudi Arabia Highlights, FIFA World Cup: La Roja win 4-0 in Atlanta

With a population of approximately 530,000 people, the second-smallest nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, Cabo Verde caused the first major upset in this tournament when they held Spain. Goalkeeper Vozinha made all the difference making as many as seven saves to keep Spain at bay.

Although Spain put on a much-improved show to demolish Saudi Arabia 4-0, Cabo Verde once again made the whole world take notice, by holding Uruguay to a 2-2 draw, thus putting the group open.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H points table

RankTeamMatchesWinsDrawsLossesGDPoints
1Spain211044
2Uruguay202002
3Cape Verde202002
4Saudi Arabia2011-41

With four points, Spain are on top of the standings after round two, but things can all change on the final day of the group stage, as the qualification scenarios look far from settled. Safe to mention, all the four teams have a chance to make it to the next round - round of 32. It must be noted that with already a win and a draw, Spain can't finish below third place in Group H.

Spain's qualification scenarios

  • If Spain win vs Uruguay: With a victory, Spain will enter round of 32 with seven points and as a group topper.
  • If Spain draw vs Uruguay: A draw will take Spain to five points and Uruguay to three points after the group stage. even if Cabo Verde beat Saudi Arabia, they will go a maximum of five points. In that case, Spain will retain its top position, due to a better goal difference (+4 vs Cabo Verde's 0).
  • If Spain lose vs Uruguay: A loss will help Uruguay to dethrone Spain at the top spot with five points. If Cabo Verde beat Saudi Arabia, then Spain come down to the third place and wait for other results for their qualification fate. But if Saudi Arabia beat Cabo Verde, then they go level with Spain on points, but the La Roja finish in second due to a better goal difference.

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Also Read | US responds to Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's tearful FIFA World Cup appeal

Uruguay's qualification scenarios

  • If Uruguay beat Spain: A win will take Uruguay to five points and secure them a top-two finish. Even if Capo Verde beat Saudi Arabia, the final standings will be determined on the goal difference.
  • If Uruguay draw vs Spain: A draw will Uruguay finish on three points. They would hope Cabo Verde not lose to Saudi Arabia, as that would help La Celeste finish third and stay in contention for a place in knockouts.
  • If Uruguay lose to Spain: A loss almost certainly eliminates Uruguay. even if Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia draw, the final standings will be determined by goal difference for the third place.

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Cabo Verde's qualification scenarios

  • If Cabo Verde beat Saudi Arabia: A win will take the debutants to five points and ensure a historic round of 32 qualification.
  • If Cabo Verde draw vs Saudi Arabia: A draw will also help Cabo Verde ensure a knockouts entry provided Spain beat Uruguay. But if Spain play a draw against Uruguay, then it all boils down to goal difference as to who takes the second and third spots.
  • If Cabo Verde lose to Saudi Arabia: A loss will eliminate Cabo Verde.

Also Read | Vozinha goes viral: Cape Verde goalkeeper’s Instagram grows 10,000%

Saudi Arabia's qualification scenarios

  • If Saudi Arabia beat Cabo Verde: A win will take Saudi Arabia into next round directly provided Spain beat Uruguay. But if Uruguay beat Spain, then the goal difference will come into play for second and third place standings.
  • If Saudi Arabia draw vs Cabo Verde: A draw will eliminate Saudi Arabia with two points.
  • If Saudi Arabia lose to Cabo Verde: A loss will eliminate Saudi Arabia with one point.

The bottom line is that Group H has turned into two simultaneous knockout matches on the final day. The top two teams from each group directly qualify for the round of 32, along with eight best third-placed teams.

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Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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