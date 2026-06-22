FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H showdown: What Spain, Uruguay & Cabo Verde need to reach round of 32? Scenarios explained

The knockout stages of the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup has started taking shape. While co-hosts Mexico and United States became the first two teams to make it to the round of 32, several top teams have stumbled in their round of matches to make it more exciting as the group-stage of the tournament is nearing its end. The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ends on June 28, with likes of Portugal and Argentina competing.

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One such group in focus is Group H, consisting of 2010 World Cup winners and reigning European champions Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and debutants Cabo Verde. After two rounds of matches, Group H is wide open with Cabo Verde making most of the noise.

With a population of approximately 530,000 people, the second-smallest nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, Cabo Verde caused the first major upset in this tournament when they held Spain. Goalkeeper Vozinha made all the difference making as many as seven saves to keep Spain at bay.

Although Spain put on a much-improved show to demolish Saudi Arabia 4-0, Cabo Verde once again made the whole world take notice, by holding Uruguay to a 2-2 draw, thus putting the group open.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H points table

Rank Team Matches Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Spain 2 1 1 0 4 4 2 Uruguay 2 0 2 0 0 2 3 Cape Verde 2 0 2 0 0 2 4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 1 1 -4 1

With four points, Spain are on top of the standings after round two, but things can all change on the final day of the group stage, as the qualification scenarios look far from settled. Safe to mention, all the four teams have a chance to make it to the next round - round of 32. It must be noted that with already a win and a draw, Spain can't finish below third place in Group H.

Spain's qualification scenarios If Spain win vs Uruguay: With a victory, Spain will enter round of 32 with seven points and as a group topper.

If Spain draw vs Uruguay: A draw will take Spain to five points and Uruguay to three points after the group stage. even if Cabo Verde beat Saudi Arabia, they will go a maximum of five points. In that case, Spain will retain its top position, due to a better goal difference (+4 vs Cabo Verde's 0).

If Spain lose vs Uruguay: A loss will help Uruguay to dethrone Spain at the top spot with five points. If Cabo Verde beat Saudi Arabia, then Spain come down to the third place and wait for other results for their qualification fate. But if Saudi Arabia beat Cabo Verde, then they go level with Spain on points, but the La Roja finish in second due to a better goal difference.

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Also Read | US responds to Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's tearful FIFA World Cup appeal

Uruguay's qualification scenarios If Uruguay beat Spain: A win will take Uruguay to five points and secure them a top-two finish. Even if Capo Verde beat Saudi Arabia, the final standings will be determined on the goal difference.

If Uruguay draw vs Spain: A draw will Uruguay finish on three points. They would hope Cabo Verde not lose to Saudi Arabia, as that would help La Celeste finish third and stay in contention for a place in knockouts.

If Uruguay lose to Spain: A loss almost certainly eliminates Uruguay. even if Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia draw, the final standings will be determined by goal difference for the third place.

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Cabo Verde's qualification scenarios If Cabo Verde beat Saudi Arabia: A win will take the debutants to five points and ensure a historic round of 32 qualification.

If Cabo Verde draw vs Saudi Arabia: A draw will also help Cabo Verde ensure a knockouts entry provided Spain beat Uruguay. But if Spain play a draw against Uruguay, then it all boils down to goal difference as to who takes the second and third spots.

If Cabo Verde lose to Saudi Arabia: A loss will eliminate Cabo Verde.

Saudi Arabia's qualification scenarios If Saudi Arabia beat Cabo Verde: A win will take Saudi Arabia into next round directly provided Spain beat Uruguay. But if Uruguay beat Spain, then the goal difference will come into play for second and third place standings.

If Saudi Arabia draw vs Cabo Verde: A draw will eliminate Saudi Arabia with two points.

If Saudi Arabia lose to Cabo Verde: A loss will eliminate Saudi Arabia with one point. The bottom line is that Group H has turned into two simultaneous knockout matches on the final day. The top two teams from each group directly qualify for the round of 32, along with eight best third-placed teams.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in