FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Standings after Round 1: Updated points table, list of goal scorers so far & group leaders

The first round of the extended FIFA World Cup 2026 got off to an entertaining start with several top teams suffering unexpected results in the opening week, across all the 12 groups. Expanded to 48 teams for the first time in history, several unheralded sides showed the world what they are capable off - Cabo Verde holding Spain to a 0-0 draw is the example.

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While five-time champions Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo was also another unexpected result. Hosts USA started the campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay. Defending champions Argentina started their title defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria with Lionel Messi scoring his first World Cup hattrick.

2014 champions Germany made a light work of debutants Curacao with a 7-1 hammering while 2018 champions France put three goals past Senegal with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace. Manchester City star Erling Halaand scored his first at a World Cup for Norway in a win over Iraq.

After Round 1 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosts Mexico and the USA, Germany, Argentina, England, France, Sweden and Norway top their respective groups, while a few remain tightly contested after unexpected draws. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 32 along with eight best third-placed sides.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Korea Republic 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Czechia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 -2 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Qatar 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 0 1 0 0 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Scotland 1 1 0 0 1 3 2 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Haiti 1 0 0 1 -1 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 USA 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Türkiye 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Paraguay 1 0 0 1 -3 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 6 3 2 Côte d’Ivoire 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Curaçao 1 0 0 1 -6 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Sweden 1 1 0 0 4 3 2 Japan 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 -4 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Iran 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Belgium 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Egypt 1 0 1 0 0 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Saudi Arabia 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Cabo Verde 1 0 1 0 0 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Norway 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Iraq 1 0 0 1 -3 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Austria 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Jordan 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Algeria 1 0 0 1 -3 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Congo DR 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Portugal 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 -2 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Wins Draw Loss GD Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Panama 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Croatia 1 0 0 1 -2 0

In the race for Golden Boot (for most goals in the competition), Messi leads the race with three goals. Halaand, Mbappe and Harry Kane are among the seven players with two goals each. More than 35 players have scored once so far in this edition.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings

Players Team Goals Assists Lionel Messi Argentina 3 0 Folarin Balogun United States 2 0 Yasin Ayari Sweden 2 0 Kai Havertz Germany 2 0 Elijah Just New Zealand 2 0 Harry Kane England 2 0 Erling Haaland Norway 2 0 Kylian Mbappe France 2 0 Deniz Undav Germany 1 2 Alexander Isak Sweden 1 2 Nathaniel Brown Germany 1 1 Hwang Inbeom South Korea 1 1 Viktor Gyokeres Sweden 1 1 Ramin Rezaeian Iran 1 1 Mikel Svanberg Sweden 1 0 Gio Reyna United States 1 0 Bradley Barcola France 1 0 Cyle Larin Canada 1 0 Ibrahim Mbaye Senegal 1 0 Marcus Rashford England 1 0 Oh Hyeongyu South Korea 1 0 Leo Østigard Norway 1 0 Amad Diallo Ivory Coast 1 0 Mauricio Paraguay 1 0 Marko Arnautovic Austria 1 0 Nestory Irankunda Australia 1 0 Jovo Lukic Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 0 Jamal Musiala Germany 1 0 Petar Musa Croatia 1 0 Crysencio Summerville Netherlands 1 0 Emam Ashour Egypt 1 0 Felix Nmecha Germany 1 0 Raul Jimenez Mexico 1 0 Julian Quinones Mexico 1 0 Maxi Araujo Uruguay 1 0 Martin Baturina Croatia 1 0 Jude Bellingham England 1 0 John McGinn Scotland 1 0 Romano Schmid Austria 1 0 Ismael Saibari Morocco 1 0 Daichi Kamada Japan 1 0 Keito Nakamura Japan 1 0 Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 1 0 Ladislav Krejci Czechia 1 0 Connor Metcalfe Australia 1 0 Omar Rekik Tunisia 1 0 Livano Comenencia Curaçao 1 0 Nico Schlotterbeck Germany 1 0 Joāo Neves Portugal 1 0 Yoane Wissa DR Congo 1 0 Mohammad Mohebbi Iran 1 0 Abdulelah Al-Amri Saudi Arabia 1 0 Breel Embolo Switzerland 1 0 Aymen Hussein Iraq 1 0 Vinicius Jr. Brazil 1 0 Ali Olwan Jordan 1 0 Caleb Yirenkyi Ghana 1 0

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in