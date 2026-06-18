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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Standings after Round 1: Updated points table, list of goal scorers so far & group leaders

After Round 1 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosts Mexico and the USA, Germany, Argentina, England, France, Sweden and Norway top their respective groups. Lionel Messi heads the race for the Golden Boot.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Jun 2026, 01:00 PM IST
(From L) Argentina's Lionel Messi, Norway's Erling Halaand and France's Kylian Mbappe all scored in the opening round of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
(From L) Argentina's Lionel Messi, Norway's Erling Halaand and France's Kylian Mbappe all scored in the opening round of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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The first round of the extended FIFA World Cup 2026 got off to an entertaining start with several top teams suffering unexpected results in the opening week, across all the 12 groups. Expanded to 48 teams for the first time in history, several unheralded sides showed the world what they are capable off - Cabo Verde holding Spain to a 0-0 draw is the example.

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While five-time champions Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo was also another unexpected result. Hosts USA started the campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay. Defending champions Argentina started their title defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria with Lionel Messi scoring his first World Cup hattrick.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: How did England, Croatia, Colombia fare?

2014 champions Germany made a light work of debutants Curacao with a 7-1 hammering while 2018 champions France put three goals past Senegal with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace. Manchester City star Erling Halaand scored his first at a World Cup for Norway in a win over Iraq.

After Round 1 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosts Mexico and the USA, Germany, Argentina, England, France, Sweden and Norway top their respective groups, while a few remain tightly contested after unexpected draws. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 32 along with eight best third-placed sides.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Mexico110023
2Korea Republic110013
3Czechia1001-10
4South Africa1001-20

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Switzerland101001
2Canada101001
3Qatar101001
4Bosnia and Herzegovina101001

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Scotland110013
2Morocco101001
3Brazil101001
4Haiti1001-10

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1USA110033
2Australia110023
3Türkiye1001-20
4Paraguay1001-30

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Germany110063
2Côte d’Ivoire110013
3Ecuador1001-10
4Curaçao1001-60

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Sweden110043
2Japan101001
3Netherlands101001
4Tunisia1001-40

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1New Zealand101001
2Iran101001
3Belgium101001
4Egypt101001

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Uruguay101001
2Saudi Arabia101001
3Spain101001
4Cabo Verde101001

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Norway110033
2France110023
3Senegal1001-20
4Iraq1001-30

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Argentina110033
2Austria110023
3Jordan1001-20
4Algeria1001-30

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Colombia110023
2Congo DR101001
3Portugal101001
4Uzbekistan1001-20

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinsDrawLossGDPoints
1England110023
2Ghana110013
3Panama1001-10
4Croatia1001-20

In the race for Golden Boot (for most goals in the competition), Messi leads the race with three goals. Halaand, Mbappe and Harry Kane are among the seven players with two goals each. More than 35 players have scored once so far in this edition.

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Also Read | Yesterday Portugal vs DR Congo match result: What happened in FIFA WC 2026 game?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings

PlayersTeamGoalsAssists
Lionel MessiArgentina30
Folarin BalogunUnited States20
Yasin AyariSweden20
Kai HavertzGermany20
Elijah JustNew Zealand20
Harry KaneEngland20
Erling HaalandNorway20
Kylian MbappeFrance20
Deniz UndavGermany12
Alexander IsakSweden12
Nathaniel BrownGermany11
Hwang InbeomSouth Korea11
Viktor GyokeresSweden11
Ramin RezaeianIran11
Mikel SvanbergSweden10
Gio ReynaUnited States10
Bradley BarcolaFrance10
Cyle LarinCanada10
Ibrahim MbayeSenegal10
Marcus RashfordEngland10
Oh HyeongyuSouth Korea10
Leo ØstigardNorway10
Amad DialloIvory Coast10
MauricioParaguay10
Marko ArnautovicAustria10
Nestory IrankundaAustralia10
Jovo LukicBosnia and Herzegovina10
Jamal MusialaGermany10
Petar MusaCroatia10
Crysencio SummervilleNetherlands10
Emam AshourEgypt10
Felix NmechaGermany10
Raul JimenezMexico10
Julian QuinonesMexico10
Maxi AraujoUruguay10
Martin BaturinaCroatia10
Jude BellinghamEngland10
John McGinnScotland10
Romano SchmidAustria10
Ismael SaibariMorocco10
Daichi KamadaJapan10
Keito NakamuraJapan10
Virgil van DijkNetherlands10
Ladislav KrejciCzechia10
Connor MetcalfeAustralia10
Omar RekikTunisia10
Livano ComenenciaCuraçao10
Nico SchlotterbeckGermany10
Joāo NevesPortugal10
Yoane WissaDR Congo10
Mohammad MohebbiIran10
Abdulelah Al-AmriSaudi Arabia10
Breel EmboloSwitzerland10
Aymen HusseinIraq10
Vinicius Jr.Brazil10
Ali OlwanJordan10
Caleb YirenkyiGhana10

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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