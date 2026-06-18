FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Standings after Round 1: Updated points table, list of goal scorers so far & group leaders

The first round of the extended FIFA World Cup 2026 got off to an entertaining start with several top teams suffering unexpected results in the opening week, across all the 12 groups. Expanded to 48 teams for the first time in history, several unheralded sides showed the world what they are capable off - Cabo Verde holding Spain to a 0-0 draw is the example.
While five-time champions Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo was also another unexpected result. Hosts USA started the campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay. Defending champions Argentina started their title defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria with Lionel Messi scoring his first World Cup hattrick.
2014 champions Germany made a light work of debutants Curacao with a 7-1 hammering while 2018 champions France put three goals past Senegal with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace. Manchester City star Erling Halaand scored his first at a World Cup for Norway in a win over Iraq.
After Round 1 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosts Mexico and the USA, Germany, Argentina, England, France, Sweden and Norway top their respective groups, while a few remain tightly contested after unexpected draws. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 32 along with eight best third-placed sides.
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Korea Republic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Czechia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Qatar
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Haiti
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Türkiye
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|4
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Curaçao
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Iran
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Egypt
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cabo Verde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Norway
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|4
|Iraq
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Austria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|4
|Algeria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Colombia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Congo DR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Portugal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ghana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Panama
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
In the race for Golden Boot (for most goals in the competition), Messi leads the race with three goals. Halaand, Mbappe and Harry Kane are among the seven players with two goals each. More than 35 players have scored once so far in this edition.
|Players
|Team
|Goals
|Assists
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|3
|0
|Folarin Balogun
|United States
|2
|0
|Yasin Ayari
|Sweden
|2
|0
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|2
|0
|Elijah Just
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|Harry Kane
|England
|2
|0
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|2
|0
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|2
|0
|Deniz Undav
|Germany
|1
|2
|Alexander Isak
|Sweden
|1
|2
|Nathaniel Brown
|Germany
|1
|1
|Hwang Inbeom
|South Korea
|1
|1
|Viktor Gyokeres
|Sweden
|1
|1
|Ramin Rezaeian
|Iran
|1
|1
|Mikel Svanberg
|Sweden
|1
|0
|Gio Reyna
|United States
|1
|0
|Bradley Barcola
|France
|1
|0
|Cyle Larin
|Canada
|1
|0
|Ibrahim Mbaye
|Senegal
|1
|0
|Marcus Rashford
|England
|1
|0
|Oh Hyeongyu
|South Korea
|1
|0
|Leo Østigard
|Norway
|1
|0
|Amad Diallo
|Ivory Coast
|1
|0
|Mauricio
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|Marko Arnautovic
|Austria
|1
|0
|Nestory Irankunda
|Australia
|1
|0
|Jovo Lukic
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1
|0
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|1
|0
|Petar Musa
|Croatia
|1
|0
|Crysencio Summerville
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|Emam Ashour
|Egypt
|1
|0
|Felix Nmecha
|Germany
|1
|0
|Raul Jimenez
|Mexico
|1
|0
|Julian Quinones
|Mexico
|1
|0
|Maxi Araujo
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|Martin Baturina
|Croatia
|1
|0
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|1
|0
|John McGinn
|Scotland
|1
|0
|Romano Schmid
|Austria
|1
|0
|Ismael Saibari
|Morocco
|1
|0
|Daichi Kamada
|Japan
|1
|0
|Keito Nakamura
|Japan
|1
|0
|Virgil van Dijk
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|Ladislav Krejci
|Czechia
|1
|0
|Connor Metcalfe
|Australia
|1
|0
|Omar Rekik
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|Livano Comenencia
|Curaçao
|1
|0
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Germany
|1
|0
|Joāo Neves
|Portugal
|1
|0
|Yoane Wissa
|DR Congo
|1
|0
|Mohammad Mohebbi
|Iran
|1
|0
|Abdulelah Al-Amri
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|0
|Breel Embolo
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|Aymen Hussein
|Iraq
|1
|0
|Vinicius Jr.
|Brazil
|1
|0
|Ali Olwan
|Jordan
|1
|0
|Caleb Yirenkyi
|Ghana
|1
|0
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.