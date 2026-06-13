FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane's England camp hit by boot theft in Kansas City before first training, police reacts

The England camp were hit by a shock theft at the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the first training session in Kansas City. The security breach at football's “greatest show on the earth” came just five days before England play their Group L campaign opener against Croatia at the Dallas Stadium.

Advertisement

According to a report by The Guardian, some of the England first-team players saw their match boots stolen while they were being transported from the teams pre-tournament base in Florida to their training camp at Swope Soccer Village in Missouri. Not just the boots, official tournament ball and some other training equipment are among the stolen items.

According to the report, neither of The Football Association nor the FIFA World Cup 2026 organisers have made any comment on the matter. Meanwhile, the Kansas Police Department has issued a statement. “Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation," the English media outlet quoted a police spokesperson saying.

England will start training at the Swope Soccer Village in Missouri for the first time on Saturday afternoon. Earlier, during their pre-tournament activities, England acclimatized well with heat in Florida and won the warm-up games against New Zealand in Tampa and Costa Rica in Orlando.

Advertisement

Those two matches saw eye-catching performances from Jude Bellingham as the Real Madrid star is likely to start ahead of Morgan Rogers. Meanwhile, head coach Thomas Tuchel is fretting over Bukayo Saka's fitness after sustaining an achilles problem.

Also Read | Yesterday Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 match result

Ezri Konsa and John Stones are likely to play ahead of Marc Guéhi in central defence. England are chasing their first FIFA World Cup title since 1966.

England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule

Date (IST) Time (IST) Opponent Venue Thursday, June 18 1:30 AM Croatia Dallas Stadium (Arlington, Texas) Wednesday, June 24 1:30 AM Ghana Boston Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) Sunday, June 28 2:30 AM Panama New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford)

England squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in