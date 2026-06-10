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FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's complete guide to historic USA, Canada and Mexico tournament

The 2026 FIFA World Cup promises record crowds, new stars, and unforgettable moments. With so many storylines on and off the pitch, this edition is set to be a memorable one.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated10 Jun 2026, 09:46 PM IST
A giant model of the football called Trionda and a replica of the World Cup trophy, are displayed at Mexico City International Airport, ahead of the World Cup.
A giant model of the football called Trionda and a replica of the World Cup trophy, are displayed at Mexico City International Airport, ahead of the World Cup.(REUTERS)
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The football world is buzzing with excitement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the first time in nearly 100 years, three nations, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will jointly host the sporting event. The expanded 48-team tournament is set to kick off on 11 June in Mexico City and reach its climax on 19 July in New Jersey. Whether you are a lifelong fan or new to the game, here is everything you need to know.

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Understanding the 2026 FIFA World Cup format and rules

The 48 teams have been split into 12 groups of four. The top two sides from each group advance straight to the round of 32. The eight best third-placed teams also qualify, so only 16 nations are eliminated after the group stage.

A win earns three points, a draw gives one point to each team, and a loss yields zero. Every group match lasts 90 minutes, divided into two 45-minute halves with a 15-minute break at half-time. The clock never stops, but referees add stoppage time for injuries, substitutions, and other delays. Notably, FIFA has introduced mandatory water breaks to help players cope with the summer heat.

There are no penalty shootouts in the group stage. In the knockout rounds, if scores are level after 90 minutes, teams play 30 minutes of extra time. If the game remains tied, the winner is decided by penalties.

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Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: List of performers & all you need to know

2026 FIFA World Cup host cities

Matches will be played in 16 venues spread across the three host nations:

Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey

Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle

Top favourites to win the 2026 World Cup

France and Spain are among the strongest contenders. France, two-time winners, possess a talented squad featuring Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Spain will look to young star Lamine Yamal to deliver another major trophy.

England are determined to go one better after reaching the finals of the recent European Championships. Brazil remain a traditional powerhouse and are chasing a sixth world title, their first since 2002.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal wins LaLiga Player of the Season 2026; check details

Star players to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is back for his third World Cup with France, having won the trophy in 2018 and finished as runner-up in 2022. Spain’s 18-year-old Lamine Yamal is expected to light up the tournament and establish himself as one of the game’s biggest talents.

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Eyes will also be on Lionel Messi, who turns 39 in June, and Cristiano Ronaldo, aged 41. This is likely to be the final major tournament for both legends. Other players to follow include Brazil’s Neymar and Vinicius Junior, England’s Jude Bellingham, USA’s Christian Pulisic, Canada’s Alphonso Davies, South Korea’s Son Heung-min, and Norway’s prolific striker Erling Haaland.

Also Read | Portugal at World Cup 2026: Can Ronaldo finally win it? Check match dates, time

New teams debuting and nations returning at the World Cup 2026

The larger format has opened the door for several first-time participants. Curacao, with a population of just 156,000, becomes the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup. Cape Verde is another small-island debutant.

Jordan is making its first appearance after recent success, while Uzbekistan will be guided by head coach Fabio Cannavaro, who captained Italy to glory in 2006.

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Haiti returns to the finals for the first time since 1974, and Scotland are back after a 28-year absence.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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