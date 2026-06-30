FIFA World Cup 2026: High-flying Morocco thump title favourites Netherlands 3-2 on penalties to reach round of 16

Morocco defeated Netherlands 3-2 on penalties at Mexico's Monterrey Stadium on Monday to reach the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The scores were level at 1-1 after full time, and the match then went into another 30 minutes of extra time.

However, with neither team finding the back of the net in extra time, the match went onto penalties, where the African side emerged victorious.

Morocco will next face Canada in their round of 16 clash at the Houston Stadium on Saturday (4 July).

Morocco aim to go all the way The Netherlands had reached at least the Round of 16 in 11 previous World Cups, including a quarterfinal appearance four years ago in Qatar, when Morocco made a breakthrough run to the semifinals.

In the second round of the shootout with Morocco trailing 1-0, Verbruggen appeared to have stopped an attempt by Soufiane Rahimi, but the goalkeeper couldn't secure the ball and deflected it over the line with the back of his leg.

Cody Gakpo scored in the 72nd minute for Netherlands. After the goal, which was assisted by Summerville, the Dutch bench ran onto the field to embrace the 27-year-old Gakpo, who broke down in tears.

Gakpo and his partner, Noa van der Bij, recently announced that they lost their unborn child.

Morocco’s Issa Diop tied it in the 91st minute. Chemsdine Talbi sent a looping cross into the box from about 28 yards out on the left side and connected with Diop for a clean header that Verbruggen had no chance to stop. Neither team had a strong scoring opportunity in 30 minutes of extra time at the Monterrey Stadium.

It was the second game of the tournament to conclude with a shootout. Paraguay had Germany on penalties earlier on Monday.

The teams entered with the highest combined ranking of any Round of 32 match. Morocco were sixth in the world and the Netherlands were seventh.

Also Read | Paraguay script history, knock Germany out of FIFA World Cup in penalties

Back in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Netherlands had reached the final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain with Andres Iniesta scoring in extra time. Overall, the Dutch have reached the final thrice (The other occasions being 1974 and 1978 FIFA World Cups), but are yet to clinch the title even once.

In the group stages of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Netherlands played out a 2-2 draw against Japan, before thumping Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 in their next two matches.

Morocco, on the other hand, began their group stage with a 1-1 draw against Brazil, before beating Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Morocco had become the first African or Arab nation to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament, where they suffered a 2-0 loss to France. They lost 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place playoff match.