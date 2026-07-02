FIFA World Cup 2026: How big players including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have performed in last six editions

The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate platform for footballing greatness, the stage where legendary status is cemented, and dreams are realised or shattered in the blink of an eye.

Over the last two decades, a select elite of modern football icons—Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Luka Modrić—have defined the tournament's narrative, carrying the hopes of entire nations on their shoulders.

From Messi's fairytale redemption and Mbappé's breathtaking record-breaking bursts to Cristiano Ronaldo's unparalleled longevity, these superstars have written some of the most epic and dramatic chapters in football history.

We now take a closer look at how each of these stars has performed in the past few editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Messi's FIFA World Cup story is one of ultimate persistence and eventual redemption. He made his World Cup debut in 2006, the same year as Ronaldo, and after enduring two quarter-final exits in 2006 and 2010, it seemed like Messi's time had come in 2014.

However, Argentina went down to Germany 1-0 in the final, and Messi would go on to win the Golden Boot after scoring four goals. Eight years later, Messi would finally reach the pinnacle of world football, guiding Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title. Messi won the Golden Boot again, this time with seven goals.

The 39-year-old holds several records, most notably as the all-time World Cup goalscorer with 19 goals, having only recently broken Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Cristiano Ronaldo also burst onto the scene at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and led Portugal to the semi-finals of that edition. He scored just one goal in that edition, but in the years to come, Ronaldo would dominate world football.

His most explosive tournament came in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he scored four goals, including a thunderous hat-trick against Spain.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he set the record as the first player to score in five different editions of the tournament. The only title that eludes Ronaldo and his Portugal team is the FIFA World Cup trophy.

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Kylian Mbappé (France) At the FIFA World Cup 2018, Kylian Mbappé took the world by storm after he became the first teenager since Pelé to score in a World Cup final as France lifted the trophy.

View full Image View full Image Kylian Mbappe has set new benchmarks in the FIFA World Cup, having scored 18 goals across three editions of the tournament. He is just one goal away from breaking Lionel Messi's all-time record. ( Getty Images via AFP )

At the FIFA World Cup 2022, Mbappé went from wonderkid to an unstoppable force as he took France to the final again. This time, France lost the final to Argentina 4-2 on penalties, but he went on to win the Golden Boot with eight goals to his name.

Luka Modric (Croatia) Luka Modric has been Croatia's mainstay since the FIFA World Cup 2006. Had Croatia qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2010, Modric could have joined Messi, Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa as the only other players to play in six World Cups.

At the FIFA World Cup 2018, Modric helped Croatia qualify for the final despite scoring just two goals. He won the Golden Ball and the Ballon d' Or in 2018. He returned in 2022, defying his age to anchor Croatia to an incredible third-place finish.

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Neymar (Brazil) Neymar's FIFA World Cup career has been a rollercoaster. In 2014, he carried the hopes of host nation Brazil with four goals before a fractured vertebra in the quarterfinals ended his tournament and doomed Brazil's campaign.

Brazil lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals and finished fourth after losing 3-0 to the Netherlands in the third-place playoff. In both the FIFA World Cups 2018 and 2022, Neymar battled serious ankle injuries, although he did score a goal against Croatia in the quarterfinal of the 2022 edition.

Recently, Neymar sustained a right calf injury, but returned in Brazil's final group stage match against Scotland, coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute.