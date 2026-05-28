FIFA World Cup 2026: How can football fans still buy tickets for upcoming 48-team tournament? Check details here

The FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament is just over a fortnight away, and excitement is building. The upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup promises to be the biggest yet, with a record 48 teams set to compete.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, and will run from 11 June to 19 July.

Advertisement

Even with just half a month to go, the demand for tickets remains sky-high. On the downside, however, tickets for the FIFA World Cup are being sold at very high prices, so much so that the New York and New Jersey Attorneys General have reportedly launched a probe into the matter.

Jennifer Davenport, New Jersey's Attorney General, even said that FIFA has turned buying a ticket for the World Cup "into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices.”

Lelita James, the New York Attorney General, said that football fans shouldn’t be manipulated to pay high prices for FIFA World Cup tickets.

“New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets.”

Advertisement

“No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive,” she had said.

How can fans buy tickets? While the official FIFA World Cup ticket lotteries—which include the Early Ticket Draw, Visa Presale and Random Selection Draw —have all concluded, several tickets are still on sale.

On 1 April, FIFA launched the Last-Minute Sales Phase, in which tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so this is not a lottery. This sale is also the last chance for fans to buy tickets directly from the official FIFA website.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 complete squads: Full list of players announced so far

The official FIFA resale marketplace is also open and is the main source for fans to buy and sell tickets at fixed prices. Fans can also check secondary ticketing sites like StubHub for last-minute ticket sales.

Advertisement

FIFA Hospitality platform: Fans can also purchase tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 via the platform. These are high-end, ticket-inclusive packages that range from single-match premium seats to “Venue Series” packages that cover all matches at a particular venue.

Fans can also hope to purchase luxury add-ons such as pitchside lounges and private suites. Fans can also buy tour packages through Qatar Airways, which include match tickets, flight tickets and hotel accommodation.