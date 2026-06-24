FIFA World Cup 2026: How Colombia's 1-0 win over DR Congo potentially seals Group K's top-two Round of 32 entrants?

Hours after the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo broke several records as Portugal rout debutants Uzbekistan 5-0 in Houston, Daniel Munoz sent the entire Colombian community crazy as the 11th ranked side sealed their FIFA World cup 2026 Round of 32 qualification with a 1-0 win over DR Congo at the Guadalajara Stadium in neighbouring Mexico.

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Having played a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their Group K opener, Portugal needed a win over Uzbekistan to stay alive in the competition. Portugal didn't just win, but also made sure their goal difference is better than the others in the group.

Hours later, Colombia stormed into the knockouts, with six points from two points. While Colombia are guaranteed a top two finish, the win also ensured, that Portugal will not finish outside of top two even if Ronaldo's side lose their last group stage encounter. With no wins in both their games so far, Uzbekistan are virtually out of the race for a round of 32 entry.

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The Fabio Cannavaro-coached side have a little mathematical chance of qualification provided that other results go their way. With just a point from two games, DR Congo aren't among the eight best third-placed teams to make it to the knockouts, but that can all change, if they manage to beat Uzbekistan by a big margin in their final game.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K standings

Rank Team Matches Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Colombia 2 2 0 0 3 6 2 Portugal 2 1 1 0 5 4 3 DR Congo 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 -7 0

Why Portugal's top-two finish is guaranteed in Group K? Had Colombia lost or drew against DR Congo, Portugal wouldn't have dropped outside of top two, thanks to their goal difference (+5). If Colombia had lost, it would have kept them at three points, with Portugal leading the table. Even if Colombia had drawn against DR Congo, it would have taken them on level points with Portugal (4). The Roberto Martinez's side would have stayed as Group K toppers in that case due to better goal difference.

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Portugal play Colombia is their final Group K fixture as both the teams fight for a top-of-the-table finish. While a draw is enough for Colombia to enter the knockouts as group-toppers, Portugal need a win to go on seven points and finish as leaders of the group.

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Playing at the FIFA World Cup after more than five decades, DR Congo need to win against Uzbekistan in their final group game to stay alive in the competition. A draw would dash all their hopes. Even if DR Congo win against Uzbekistan and Portugal lose Colombia, it won't be enough for the African nation to topple Ronaldo and Co. because of goal difference.

A win for DR Congo in their last group-stage encounter will take them to four points. There are chances of DR Congo's eclipsing Portugal (Portugal have to lose then) in Group K provided they beat Uzbekistan by a margin of six goals - which is unlikely. That means, Portugal and Colombia are virtually sealed as the top two teams to enter the round of 32 from Group K.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in