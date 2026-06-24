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FIFA World Cup 2026: How Colombia's 1-0 win over DR Congo potentially seals Group K's top-two Round of 32 entrants?

Colombia and Portugal have sealed their round of 32 fate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after respective wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo. The fight will be now for the table-toppers position when Portugal take on Colombia.

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Jun 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Colombia's Daniel Munoz celebrates after scoring against DR Congo at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Colombia's Daniel Munoz celebrates after scoring against DR Congo at the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AFP)

Hours after the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo broke several records as Portugal rout debutants Uzbekistan 5-0 in Houston, Daniel Munoz sent the entire Colombian community crazy as the 11th ranked side sealed their FIFA World cup 2026 Round of 32 qualification with a 1-0 win over DR Congo at the Guadalajara Stadium in neighbouring Mexico.

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Having played a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their Group K opener, Portugal needed a win over Uzbekistan to stay alive in the competition. Portugal didn't just win, but also made sure their goal difference is better than the others in the group.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: Portugal thump Uzbekistan; England held

Hours later, Colombia stormed into the knockouts, with six points from two points. While Colombia are guaranteed a top two finish, the win also ensured, that Portugal will not finish outside of top two even if Ronaldo's side lose their last group stage encounter. With no wins in both their games so far, Uzbekistan are virtually out of the race for a round of 32 entry.

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The Fabio Cannavaro-coached side have a little mathematical chance of qualification provided that other results go their way. With just a point from two games, DR Congo aren't among the eight best third-placed teams to make it to the knockouts, but that can all change, if they manage to beat Uzbekistan by a big margin in their final game.

Also Read | ‘Messi scored…’ – Cristiano Ronaldo abruptly shuts down reporter mid-question

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K standings

RankTeamMatchesWinsDrawsLossesGDPoints
1Colombia220036
2Portugal211054
3DR Congo2011-11
4Uzbekistan2002-70

Why Portugal's top-two finish is guaranteed in Group K?

Had Colombia lost or drew against DR Congo, Portugal wouldn't have dropped outside of top two, thanks to their goal difference (+5). If Colombia had lost, it would have kept them at three points, with Portugal leading the table. Even if Colombia had drawn against DR Congo, it would have taken them on level points with Portugal (4). The Roberto Martinez's side would have stayed as Group K toppers in that case due to better goal difference.

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Portugal play Colombia is their final Group K fixture as both the teams fight for a top-of-the-table finish. While a draw is enough for Colombia to enter the knockouts as group-toppers, Portugal need a win to go on seven points and finish as leaders of the group.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: US eases travel restrictions on Iran ahead of Egypt clash

Playing at the FIFA World Cup after more than five decades, DR Congo need to win against Uzbekistan in their final group game to stay alive in the competition. A draw would dash all their hopes. Even if DR Congo win against Uzbekistan and Portugal lose Colombia, it won't be enough for the African nation to topple Ronaldo and Co. because of goal difference.

A win for DR Congo in their last group-stage encounter will take them to four points. There are chances of DR Congo's eclipsing Portugal (Portugal have to lose then) in Group K provided they beat Uzbekistan by a margin of six goals - which is unlikely. That means, Portugal and Colombia are virtually sealed as the top two teams to enter the round of 32 from Group K.

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Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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