FIFA World Cup 2026: How will the expanded 48-team tournament work? Complete format explained

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be the biggest tournament yet.

A record 48 teams will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time, with the tournament thus moving away from the 32-team format introduced in 1998.

Three countries—the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico —will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

The last and only time more than one country hosted the FIFA World Cup was in 2002, when Japan and South Korea hosted.

Back in 1930, only 13 teams took part in the inaugural FIFA World Cup.

This increased to 16 teams between the 1934 and 1978 editions (Excluding 1938 and 1950, when only 15 and 13 teams, respectively, took part), and later expanded to 24 teams from the 1982 edition.

The four editions between 1982 and 1994 featured 24 teams, before the tournament expanded to 32 teams for the 1998 edition. Brazil, with five titles to their name, are the most successful country in the history of FIFA World Cups.

With the FIFA World Cup expanding to 48 teams for the 2026 edition, the tournament format and structure have also undergone significant changes.

Let us see how the 48 teams have been divided and how the teams can progress:

FIFA World Cup 2026 format explained The 48-team FIFA World Cup format is not as straightforward as the 32-team Format. In the 32-team World Cup, teams were divided into eight groups of four, with the top two qualifying for the round of 16, the knockout stage.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, all 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each. As in the previous few editions, the top two teams automatically qualify for the round of 32, where the knockout stages begin. Joining these 24 teams will be the eight best third-placed teams from the group stage.

Total points determine the best third-placed teams. For example, if a team scores at least four points from three matches, then that team is certain to reach the round of 32, if not guaranteed to do so. If a team scores just three points from three matches, they can still qualify, provided there is a big positive goal difference and other results go in their favour.

Also Read | Why Japan are considered to be a dark horse at FIFA World Cup 2026?

Goal difference, in fact, is the biggest tie-breaker. FIFA usually subtracts the total number of goals conceded by a team from the total number of goals they have scored. And if the goal difference is also exactly the same for all teams, then the number of goals scored comes into account. The teams with the most goals across their three group stage matches advance.

Should the teams still be equal in the number of goals scored, the FIFA Fair Play Disciplinary Points apply. Under this, the teams with the fewest penalty points from yellow and red cards advance.

Should the teams still be level across points, goal difference, goals and cards, then the FIFA World Ranking System comes into effect. Under this, the teams that are ranked higher in the FIFA World Ranking System published before the tournament will advance to the round of 32.

The round of 32 officially begins the knockout stage, with the winners advancing to the round of 16 and the losers eliminated. This is the case right up until the final, which the winners of both semi-finals will contest. The final will take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July.