FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Portugal vs Uzbekistan? Roberto Martinez says ‘focus is on…'

Among the most reputed stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score a goal. Argentina's Lionel Messi has already broken several records and is currently leading the Golden Boot standings with five goals.

France's Kylian Mbappe is in second place with four goals, and Norway's Erling Haaland is in third place, also with four goals so far.

Ronaldo was in the starting lineup for Portugal's match against DR Congo last week, but the European giants were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw. The Al-Nassr forward came under heavy criticism following the result.

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While he played the full 90 minutes, he failed to register even a single shot on target and managed just 25 touches.

Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo His underwhelming performance seems to have raised doubts on if he would start against Uzbekistan in their second Group K clash in Houston on Tuesday. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez did not give a definitive answer on whether the 41-year-old will play.

"I can’t inform you about the starting 11 because I haven’t informed my players,” Martinez said in a pre-match press conference on Monday. The Spaniard reiterated that the focus is on performing together as a team. “We are playing a World Cup, so of course we have a lot of noise and tension, but it’s part of the game,” he said.

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“The focus is on the team, and we want to show a positive attitude … to be ready for the match. We are very much focused. We are strong. The team is even more united than before," the 52-year-old added. Despite his goal-scoring woes, Roberto Martinez has continued to back the former Manchester United player. Ronaldo hasn't scored a goal for Portugal since October 2025.

“He’s an example, as a captain. And he’s reacted as a captain, with a lot of experience. He wants to contribute, and he’s a role model for our team," the former Belgium manager said. “He’s probably the biggest example of how to recover, how to train. But that doesn’t take away the feeling of frustration we all have, as a team," Martinez opined.

One more draw on Tuesday could put Portugal in a spot of bother and their round of 32 qualification hopes at risk. A draw against Uzbekistan will mean Portugal will have only two points from as many matches. Not only will they have to beat Colombia in their final group-stage match, but they will also need other results to go in their favour.