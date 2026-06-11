FIFA World Cup 2026 is here. But, do Indians watch their own football? The numbers may surprise you

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off tonight across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Zee Entertainment has secured the broadcast and streaming rights for India.

Matches will air on their new sports channel, Unite8 and stream on Zee5. Indian football fans are tuned in. Over the next one month or so, we’ll fight over Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe. But, the bigger question lingers: how many of us watch the ISL?

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Football is India's second-most-watched sport, behind only cricket. A September 2025 KPMG report estimated 300 million football viewers in the country. Cricket still dominates with 610 million viewers.

Kabaddi is third with 280 million. Football's audience has grown 25% between 2018 and 2025, according to KPMG. However, cricket grew faster in the same period, rising 38%.

Despite 300 million football fans, the Indian Super League tells a different story. The ISL draws far fewer viewers than the IPL, Women's IPL, and even the Pro Kabaddi League. Much of India's core football fanbase is concentrated in Kerala, Goa and West Bengal, as earlier reported by Mint.

Business Gap Struggling viewership has made football a difficult commercial investment in India. Zee Entertainment secured rights to multiple FIFA tournaments until 2034 for over $30 million. By contrast, ISL media rights this year fetched just under ₹9 crore. That gap in numbers tells the whole story.

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The ISL itself only recently restarted after prolonged commercial disputes. The All India Football Federation and Reliance Industries-owned Football Sports Development Ltd were engaged in a discourse.

FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco, the former Managing Director of NBA India, sees enormous potential. He pointed out that the ISL had previously reached 150 million fans nationwide. Yet, 300 million football consumers exist in India.

"There are 300 million football fans in the country," Colaco told Firstpost. "I think that's the opportunity."

He believes Indian football fans who follow European leagues can convert. "Whether you're a fan of La Liga, Ronaldo or Manchester United, you have the potential to become an avid Indian football fan," he said.

EPL Mania India's football attention is largely directed overseas. Indian viewers spent 4.9 billion minutes watching the English Premier League on TV last year.

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That figure was 88% higher than in 2021, according to Exchange4Media. The Premier League draws over 4.7 billion viewers globally each year, per SPORT+MARKT.

YouGov research shows EPL viewers in India represent a premium audience segment. They are early adopters with higher spending power.

They influence household purchasing decisions. Domestic football has consistently failed to command the same loyalty.

One should also note that EPL happens at highly-convenient weekend slots (5:30 PM and 8 PM IST) for viewers in India. ISL, on the contrary, clashes with peak Indian prime-time television and cricket.

Also, ESL is an elite global standard; you can brag about watching it to your colleagues. It’s hardly the case for ISL.

Silver Linings Emerging sports, including football, attracted ₹200 crore in endorsement revenue in 2024 and 2025, per an EY-FICCI report. Football accounted for 1% of all sports viewership on JioStar's TV channels in 2025. It held 1.1% on JioHotstar's streaming platform despite the ISL delay.

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India is also among the top three producers of FIFA-approved footballs worldwide, KPMG noted. Football gear and apparel exports represent a significant untapped revenue stream.

The World Cup may spark fresh interest tonight. Whether that interest finds its way back to the ISL remains the real test.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.