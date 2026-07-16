FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi set to win Golden Boot after two semifinal assists vs England?

Lionel Messi has dragged his Argentina squad to a second FIFA World Cup semifinal as they defeated England with a scoreline of 2-1 in Atlanta to set up an epic final clash with Spain on Monday, 12:30 am (IST).

Messi registered two assists for Argentina as they once again came from behind in the very late minutes of the match to snatch away a win from the Harry Kane-led England side.

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Messi and co have now scripted comeback wins in all of their games since the round of 16 clash against Egypt.

Messi set to win Golden Boot? So is Messi all set to win the Golden Boot award this time? Having already bagged two Golden Ball awards in the 2014 and 2022 editions of the tournament, the Argentina talisman will look to add this missing piece in his cabinet of glittering individual achievements.

Messi is currently leading the charts for the Golden Boot award, with France forward Kylian Mbappe behind him by a margin. While both have scored eight goals each in the tournament, Messi, after Argentina's win over England, now has four assists to Mbappe's three.

Also Read | Piers Morgan's post for Harry Kane ahead of Argentina vs England faces backlash

Now both men have one match each remaining in their hands - while Argentina will face Spain in the final, France and England will meet for the third place match on Sunday (2:30 am IST).

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Only after the third place match chances of Messi getting the Golden Boot will be clear. England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have also scored six goals each so far, and unless either of them scores a hattrick in their match against France, it is a given that either Messi or Mbappe will take home the prized award.

Scaloni hails his team Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni hailed his team's performance after the match, and considering their late winners in almost every match so far, said in the post-match press conference, “I honestly think this team plays its best football when it's under pressure.”

“When we're struggling, and the opponent hesitates just a little, we smell blood and we go for it with everything we've got. That's the feeling this team gives me," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

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“I'm happy because the team fought until the very end, and that's fundamental for me. Even if we'd gone home eliminated, we would have done so knowing we'd left everything on the field.”

Also Read | ENG vs ARG Highlights: Martinez scores late winner as Argentina reach final

"They're warriors. They grew up in environments where they feared nothing. They were always competing, always expected to be the best. Responsibility doesn't weigh them down," Messi's former teammate and now coach said.

"Honestly, we're going to try to win the final — we're going to do everything we can — but what more does this team have to do?” Scaloni asked.

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.