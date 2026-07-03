FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Nagelsmann resigns as Germany head coach after round of 32 exit; Klopp era incoming?

Julian Nagelsmann has stepped down from his role as head coach of the Germany football team amid a poor outing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

Germany were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the round of 32, following a 4-3 loss to Paraguay via penalties.

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Nagelsmann's departure comes at a time when former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shown interest in becoming Germany's next head coach.

Will Jurgen Klopp take over as Germany head coach? Jurgen Klopp has been heavily rumoured to take over as Germany head coach, and while he has reportedly shown interest in the job, he wasn't ready to talk about it after Germany's elimination.

"I understand that my name is being mentioned, but this is not the moment to talk about it, and especially not with me," Klopp, who is currently a pundit on German TV channel MagentaTV, told mediapersons in the United States.

Klopp served as the Liverpool manager between October 2015 and May 2024, during which the Reds won the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19 and the English Premier League titles in 2019-20.

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Klopp is currently Red Bull's Global Head of Football but that includes a release clause which allows him to leave his position and take over as the manager of the German football team.

Nagelsmann had replaced former head coach Hansi Flick in 2023, and had been backed to lead the team to glory in Euro 2024 at home and other major tournaments that followed. However, Germany endured a quarter-final exit at Euro 2024.

Despite their below-par performance, in January 2025, the former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig manager was even handed a contract extension till the end of the 2028 European championship.

After Germany's ouster from the FIFA World Cup, Nagelsmann had said that he would be ready to continue as head coach if the German Football Association (DFB) wanted him to.

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Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign Germany began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a thumping 7-1 win over Curacao, in a match where Kai Havertz scored a brace. The four-time champions followed it up with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast before suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in their final group stage match.

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Despite their defeat, Germany finished Group E as group winners with six points, thanks to a superior goal difference compared tov second-placed Ivory Coast, who also finished with six points.

However, in their round of 32 match against Paraguay, Germany went down 0-1 towards the end of the first half. The second half, as well as the rest of the game, was a rollercoaster for Nagelsmann's side. Kair Havertz equalised in the 54th minute, and the match eventually went into extra time. In the 102nd minute, Jonathan Tah found the back of the net, but was ruled out after Germany's Waldemar Anton was found to have fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

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The match eventually went to penalties, wherein misses from Kai Havertz, Nik Woltermade and Jonathan Tah cost Germans the game as they lost 4-3.