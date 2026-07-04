FIFA World Cup 2026 July 4 match scores: Argentina break Cabo Verde hearts as Messi vs Salah showdown confirmed

Argentina survived a Cabo Verde scare to set up a round of 16 date with Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Making their debut in the World Cup in this edition, Cabo Verde twice came from behind and kept Lionel Messi and Co on their toes till very last second before losing 2-3.

Messi scored his seventh goal in this edition and 20th overall in FIFA World Cups, thus leading Argentina a step closer to defend their crown. Earlier on the day, Egypt defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1. It will be a Messi vs Mohamed Salah showdown as the duo come face to face for the first time in international football.

In other match of the day, Colombia defeated Ghana by a solitary goal in the final round of 32 fixture. The South American side will take on Switzerland in their next match in Vancouver.

Egypt 1-1 Australia (4-2) Egypt converted all four of their penalty kicks to win a shootout with Australia 4-2 following a 1-1 draw, securing their first World Cup knockout- round victory on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Salah and Hossam Abdelmaguid all deposited their attempts in the net past Mathew Ryan, who did not appear in this World Cup before subbing on for Patrick Beach late in extra time as a penalty-kick specialist.

Harry Souttar had the first try for Australia and cleared his shot into the stands. Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabil got their shots past Egypt keeper Mostafa Shoubir before Salah made a quick sprint at his ball and scored center-net while Ryan dove to his left.

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Australia sent 18-year-old Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington on for the fourth round, and his shot found the crossbar. That left Abdelmaguid to finish off Egypt's deserved victory as Ryan guessed the wrong way again. Emam Ashour got Egypt on the board in the 13th minute.

Argentina 3-2 Cabo Verde Argentina were given a huge scare before ending Cabo Verde's fairytale run as Lionel Messi netted his 20th World Cup goal in a 3-2 win after extra-time to reach the last 16. Messi's sublime control and finish for his seventh goal at this tournament in four games put the defending champions in command, but the Blue Sharks doggedly refused to go away.

Deroy Duarte's strike on the hour mark forced Argentina to expand more energy than they would have wanted in the sapping Miami heat. Lisandro Martinez briefly restored Argentina's lead early in extra time before Sidny Lopes Cabral's stunning shot rocketed into the top corner.

Another Argentina corner finally got the job done when Cristian Romero rose highest to head Messi's corner, the ball going in off a deflection from Diney Borges for an own goal.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 schedule

Date Round of 16 Match Time (IST) Venue July 4 Canada vs Morocco 10:30 PM Houston July 5 Paraguay vs France 2:30 AM Philadelphia July 6 Brazil vs Norway 1:30 AM East Rutherford July 6 Mexico vs England 5:30 AM Mexico City July 7 Portugal vs Spain 12:30 AM Arlington July 7 United States vs Belgium 5:30 AM Seattle July 7 Argentina vs Egypt 9:30 PM Atlanta July 8 Switzerland vs Colombia 1:30 AM Vancouver