The final matchday of Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup had everything—History, heartbreak and heroic comeback. Germany had already qualified for the knockout stages with two wins in as many matches, whereas Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and debutants Curaçao all faced high-stakes battles to secure their places.

In Group F, Netherlands, Japan and Sweden qualified for the round of 32 with a win and draw against Tunisia and Sweden respectively. Japan will face Brazil in their round of 32 match in Houston on Monday.

Ecuador 2-1 Germany - Group E Ecuador scripted one of their greatest comebacks in their footballing history when they defeated four-time champions Germany in their Group F match in New Jersey on Thursday night.

The pressure was off Germany since they had already qualified for the knockout stages, but for Ecuador, this was one of their most significant victories in their footballing history— This was their first-ever win over Germany in international football.

Leroy Sane gave Germany a 1-0 lead as early as in the second minute, who slotted the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal after collecting the ball from Florian Wirtz.

However, it took just seven minutes for Ecuador to equalise on the back of a stunning goal from Nilson Angulo. Ecuador continued to match-up with the intensity of Germany, and the big breakthrough came in the 77th minute when Gonzalo Plata found the back of the net from a corner to give the South American side a 2-1 lead.

The historic victory took Ecuador to third place with four points and also sent them to the round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed sides.

Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast - Group E Ivory Coast qualified for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first-ever time in their history with a 2-0 win over tournament debutants Curacao. Ivory Coast took a lead as early as in the seventh minute when Yan Diomande took advantage of Curacao's defensive error.

He cut a precise pass from the byline to Nicolas Pépe, who tapped the ball past the Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room. Curacao fought back valiantly, with Leandro Bacuna and Tahith Chong threatening before half time.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses GD Points Germany (Q) 3 2 0 1 +6 6 2 Ivory Coast (Q) 3 2 0 1 +2 6 3 Ecuador (Q) 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 Curacao 3 0 1 2 -8 1

However, a comeback was never meant to be as Ivory Coast doubled their lead in the 64th minute on the back of another goal from Pepe. This time, it was a one-on-one with the Curacao goalkeeper Pepe slotted the ball into the top-left corner.

Tunisia 1- 3 - Group F Tunisia, who were already eliminated from the FIFA World Cup, ended their campaign with a 1-3 defeat to Netherlands. Netherlands capitalised on an own goal from Ellyes Skhiri in the third minute before Bryan Brobbey doubled the lead from close range just four minutes later.

It wasn't until the 54th minute when Tunisia hit one back, with Hazem Mastouri scoring a header into the bottom-left corner. This kept Tunisia's hopes of earning at least a point alive, but they suffered yet another blow after Jan Paul van Hecke made it 3-1 for the Dutch in the 62nd minute with a header onto the top-right corner.

Japan 1-1 Sweden - Group F Japan and Sweden played out a 1-1 draw in a captivating Group F match in Dallas on Thursday night.

The match started on a cagey affair, with both Japan and Sweden playing out a cagey first half with limited goal-scoring opportunities. The match came to life in the second half, when Japan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute. It was a simple, right-footed shot from Daizen Maeda who slotted the ball past Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Zetterström.

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It took just six minutes for Sweden to equalise through Anthony Elanga, who unleashed a glorious long range strike from 20 yards out. The ball curled past the arms of Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as it flew towards the top corner of the net.

FIFA World up 2026 Group F standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Netherlands (Q) 3 2 1 0 +6 7 2 Japan (Q) 3 1 2 0 +4 5 3 Sweden (Q) 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 Tunisia 3 0 0 3 -10 0