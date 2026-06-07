FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe settles Messi vs Ronaldo debate with blunt verdict, says, 'Everything opposes...'

The debate between who is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) among Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo never seems to be ending.

While the outcome of that debate was seemingly sealed in 2022 when Messi finally won the FIFA World Cup, some fans still seem to have disagreements over who the GOAT is.

Kylian Mbappe on Messi vs Ronaldo debate France football star Kylian Mbappe, who has played both with and against Messi and also against Ronaldo, recently spoke on the much-debated topic. He said that both are different in their own ways.

“That is something said by someone who has never put on boots to train every day. If you can tell me Ronaldo has no talent or Messi hasn’t worked, you have never trained a day in your life," Kylian Mbappe told fantasy football platform Sorare. “They are truly different. Everything opposes them, right foot, left foot, tall, short. That’s what made the rivalry so good," added the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion.

Kylian Mbappe has played with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, wherein they won two Ligue 1 titles and a Trophee des Champions. However, the duo were never able to help PSG win the UEFA Champions League title, although the French outfit would go onto win the titles in 2025 and 2026, after both of them left the club.

Mbappe played against Ronaldo when the latter was at Real Madrid and the Frenchman at PSG. One of the most memorable clashes between the two was during the round of 16 clash of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League season between PSG and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid went onto win the tie 5-2 on aggregate. The duo have locked horns in international football too, whenever France have faced off against Portugal.

The 27-year-old said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina was one of the best matches he has ever played. Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties as Lionel Messi finally ended his wait to clinch a FIFA World Cup title.

“In terms of entertainment, in terms of the occasion, the scenario, I don’t think there has been anything better. It ended on penalties, which is the most brutal thing possible for a supporter or a player. It was going to be historic either way, whether Leo finally won his World Cup or we did the back-to-back,” he said.