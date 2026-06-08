FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal to miss Spain's last warm-up match against Peru due to hamstring injury

FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will miss Spain's final pre-World Cup friendly against Peru in Puebla, Mexico, on Monday. He will remain at Spain's base camp in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Yamal had sustained a partial hamstring tear on 22 April during Barcelona's match against Celta Vigo in the LaLiga.

He hasn't played competitive football since then, but Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente still chose him in the FIFA World Cup squad.

Spain will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a match against Cape Verde in Atlanta on 15 June.

Fuente was optimistic that Yamal would play in Spain's FIFA World Cup opener, but he did not want to give any assurances.

What Luis de la Fuente said on Lamine Yamal “He is getting better fast, hitting all the targets earlier. I think he will be able to play the first game, but that does not mean [he will]. We will evaluate if he has to play a little bit, not play, or wait for the second game," he said.

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“Lamine was born for this. He has a daring character. Maybe that [pressure] would have overwhelmed you or me. But these guys are special. How many times have we asked of a player: ‘How good was that guy, what happened to him? Why didn’t he make it?’ Because you have to be good at football and a thousand things more," he added.

Lamine Yamal's 2025-26 season with Barcelona The 18-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 season with Barcelona, finishing as the club's joint-top scorer in LaLiga with 16 goals, the same as his Spanish teammate Ferran Torres.

He eventually became a joint winner of the Zarra Trophy, awarded by Spanish media outlet Marca to the top-scoring Spaniard. He shared the award with Torres.

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Yamal was also named LaLiga Player of the Season, becoming the second consecutive Barcelona player to win the award, after Raphinha won it last year.

Earlier during the 2025-26 season, Yamal also won the Kopa Trophy during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. The Kopa Trophy goes to the best under-21 player across the world.

The right winger finished second in the overall Ballon d’Or rankings, behind France’s Ousmane Dembele. He recently spoke about missing out on the prestigious award.

“To be honest, I thought I was going to win it that day, but because of a lot of things that happened," he said on his YouTube channel. “I think it was really good for me that Dembele won it. For my personal growth, I don’t think it was the right time for me to win it because I was just a kid and I wasn’t going to appreciate what it means to win a Ballon d’Or," the teenager added.

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After the opening match against Cape Verde in Atlanta, Spain will face Saudi Arabia at the same venue on 21 June, before rounding off the group stage against Uruguay in Guadalajara on 26 June.