FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi gives fitting reply to critics as Argentina reach final: ‘We didn’t give them…'

Argentina captain Lionel Messi hit back at critics following his team's sensational 2-1 win over England in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta on Wednesday. After the first half ended goalless, Argentina found themselves 0-1 down following Anthony Gordon's strike in the 55th minute.

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However, the defending champions never gave up, and instead of panicking, they continued to dominate possession. Argentina pushed England deeper into their own half and kept creating chances.

Their persistence paid off when Enzo Fernández equalised in the 85th minute, before Lautaro Martínez headed home Messi's cross in stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Lionel Messi on silencing critics "Let them say whatever they want. It hurts whoever it hurts, and let them say whatever they want. We proved once again on the pitch that nobody gives us anything," Messi told Argentine sports broadcaster TYC Sports after the match.

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"We came in under fire, with a lot of doubts, but I knew this group always competes. I was sure we would be among the final four and, thank God, we made it into the top two," the 39-year-old added.

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During the FIFA World Cup 2026, several refereeing decisions involving Argentina have sparked debate, with some fans and pundits criticising the officiating. The Inter Miami star said that his team avoided giving the critics a chance to "speak nonsense" about the match.

"If we had lost against England, people would have come out and talked some nonsense about us, but we didn't give them the chance. We were lucky to win, to get through this, with everything this match means," he said.

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"We knew that in football we were better than them, but a lot comes into play when you play a match of this magnitude, with historical baggage involved. Still, it's special because of everything it means, and we had to win it," added Messi.

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Messi has scored eight goals so far in this World Cup, and has assisted four times. He is among the contenders for the Golden Boot award along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

Messi was facing England for the first-ever time in international football, and the same was with Harry Kane, who was facing Argentina for the first time. "Leo is still performing at the highest level," Harry Kane said.

"I felt like for large parts of the game, we dealt with him really well. But as always with the most dangerous players in the world, when they have the ball in the final third, they can be place-setters. And he did that again today. He's obviously one of the best players ever for a reason," the Bayern Munich striker added.

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Argentina will take on Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in New Jersey on Sunday as the Albiceleste look to defend their title. England, on the other hand, will face France in the third place playoff match in Miami on Saturday.