FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi hits back at Argentina favouritism claims: ‘Nothing was handed to us’

Lionel Messi has dismissed allegations that Argentina have benefited from favourable treatment at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the reigning champions have earned every step of their run to a second successive final through hard work and resilience.

Speaking after Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over England in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, Lionel Messi was responding to claims that the refereeing in the tournament was favourable towards Argentina.

Lionel Messi after Argentina's win over England “We’ve been the best over these past four years, either you like it or not, and no matter what anyone says,” the 39-year-old said, The Associated Press reported.

“Once again, we’ve established ourselves among the top two teams in the world. That proves that everything we’ve done is no fluke and that nothing was handed to us," he added.

In their semi-final clash in Atlanta on Wednesday, England took a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute on the back of a goal from Anthony Gordon.

However, the Three Lions switched to a defensive approach, employing a back five system. That proved to be a massive setback for England as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez netted two late goals to take Argentina 2-1 ahead, and eventually seal victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Argentina were made to sweat in the round of 32 match against Cabo Verde, the round of 16 clash against Egypt and their quarter-final match against Switzerland. Dan Ndoye had equalised 1-1 in the 67th minute of the quarter-final against Argentina.

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Leandro Paredes was shown a yellow card for a tackle on Switzerland's Bree Embolo. However, after replays showed that Embolo fell onto the ground before the Argentina midfielder could even make contact, Embolo, who had received a yellow card earlier in the match, picked up a red card.

The Albiceleste eventually won the match 3-1 in extra time. “We were punished because of a rule that, in my opinion, is completely unacceptable,” Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said after the match. “It’s very painful that we were eliminated that way. I don’t think we deserve that today, and in my opinion, my boys are the real heroes," he added.

The Egyptian Football Association also said it “cannot remain silent” following a few questionable decisions in its round of 16 clash.

Mostafa Zico's second-half goal was disallowed after a VAR review identified a foul by Marwan Attia earlier in the build-up. Egypt argued the review was inconsistent and should not have overturned the goal. A late penalty was also denied after Mohamed Salah was brought down in the box.