FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on 1 July: England survive DR Congo scare; Belgium edge Senegal to reach round of 16

The round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is producing elite drama as the tournament approaches its most thrilling stages. Wednesday's matches were a rollercoaster, with both African teams, DR Congo and Senegal, putting up a fight before going down to England and Belgium, respectively.

Advertisement

With everything on the line, there was no room for error as the heavy favourites looked to solidify their FIFA World Cup credentials, whereas the underdogs looked to cause historic upsets.

England 2-1 DR Congo England narrowly avoided one of the most stunning upsets in FIFA World Cup history by staging a dramatic second-half comeback to beat DR Congo 2-1 in their round of 32 clash in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Also Read | Was Harry Kane brought down in England vs DR Congo during FIFA World Cup 2026?

The Leopards shocked the Three Lions in the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga found space in the penalty area and fired a low effort past Jordan Pickford. Thomas Tuchel's side was left shell-shocked by the early setback and toiled for most of the match, struggling to find rhythm. DR Congo's Lionel Mpasi, on the other hand, was excellent at goal.

Advertisement

In the 42nd minute, DR Congo's Yoane Wissa hit the post after meeting a low cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka inside the six-yard box. However, he couldn't find the back of the net.

England's breakthrough came in the 75th minute when Anthony Gordon delivered a precise cross for Harry Kane, who scored the equaliser for England with a header. England's comeback was complete 11 minutes later when Harry Kane scored once again, thus scripting a 2-1 win for the Three Lions. England will next face Mexico in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Belgium 3-2 Senegal Belgium produced a breathtaking fightback at the Seattle Stadium on Wednesday to beat Senegal 3-2 in extra time, in a FIFA World Cup classic. Senegal seemed to be firmly on course for the round of 16 stage after they took a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement

Habib Diarra opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a fine strike, and Islamia Sarr doubled the lead in the 51st minute.

However, Belgium scripted a comeback from goals through Romelu Lukaku in the 86th minute and Youri Tielemans in the 89th minute. With the scores level at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the match headed to extra time.

There was more drama in extra time after Tielemans was brought down inside the penalty box in the final minutes. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened, and Belgium were awarded a controversial penalty, and Tielemans converted it in style. Belgium will take on co-hosts USA in the round of 16 in Seattle on Monday.

USA 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina Co-hosts United States scripted a comfortable 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in California on Wednesday. The USA asserted dominance and found the breakthrough right at the stroke of half-time, with Folarin Balogun finding the back of the net in the 44th minute.

Advertisement

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations turn fatal in Mexico as 3 die of suffocation

In the 64th minute, however, Balogun was sent off following a VAR review for an aggressive challenge, reducing the USA to 10 men. The tension, however, was finally relieved in the 82nd minute after Mark Tillman stepped up to take a majestic free-kick over the wall and into the far corner to set up the USA's first World Cup knockout victory since 2002.

(With agency inputs)