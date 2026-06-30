FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on 29 June: Brazil edge Japan to qualify for last 16; Germany, Netherlands eliminated

The FIFA World Cup 2026 witnessed a massive upset on Monday after Germany went down to Paraguay in their round-of-32 match in Boston. This came just a few hours after Japan gave Brazil a scare in their round-of-32 clash in Houston. With the round of 16 stage gradually taking shape, here's a look at how each of Monday's matches has turned out.

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Japan 1-2 Brazil Brazil were put to a stern test in their round-of-32 match against Japan in Houston. The match came to life when Japanese defensive midfielder Kaishu Sano silenced the largely dominant Brazilian crowd with a wonderful strike.

Brazil lost possession as Danilo gave the ball away to Japan in the midfield. Sano ran past Casemiro and, after running for 40 yards, used his right foot to dispatch the ball past Alisson, the Brazilian goalkeeper, with a shot outside the box.

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Japan went into halftime with a 1-0 lead, but it was all Brazil in the second half. Casemiro led Selecao's comeback after he found the equaliser in the 56th minute, scoring the goal through a header.

Brazil completed their comeback deep into the stoppage time in the second half, with Gabriel Martinelli finding the back of the net in the 95th minute.

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Midfielder Bruno Guimares provided a slick pass to Martinelli, who squeezed a clinical shot past Japan's goalkeeper Zion Suzuki at the far post. Brazil thus completed a remarkable comeback, whereas for Japan, this was yet another FIFA World Cup knockout stage heartbreak.

Germany 1-1 Paraguay (Paraguay won 4-3 on penalties) Paraguay orchestrated one of the greatest comebacks in modern FIFA World Cup history, stunning Germany 4-3 via penalties in Boston on Monday. Germany dominated the proceedings early in the match and had 80% possession in the first half.

However, Julien Nagelsmann's side still lacked a cutting edge. Paraguay exploited this in the 42nd minute when Miguel Almiron orchestrated a counter-attack, allowing Matías Galarza to cross for Julio Enciso, who scored an excellent header.

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For the second half, Germany brought on Leon Goretzka in place of Felix Nmecha. It took just nine minutes into the second half for the Germans to equalize through Kai Havertz, who nodded home Florian Wirtz's cross. More drama unfolded in extra time after VAR controversially disallowed Jonathan Tah's goal for committing a foul on Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

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A penalty shootout followed after the scores remained 1-1 after 120 minutes. Orlando Gill turned out to be a hero for Paraguay after he denied both Kai Havertz and Nick Woltermann. With the score reading 3-2 in favour of Paraguay, Antonio Sanabria got a golden chance to send Paraguay into the last 16.

However, he missed a chance to score, and the match eventually went to sudden death. Tah hit one over the crossbar with the score reading 3-3, allowing José Canale to score the winning goal and help Paraguay advance.

Netherlands 1-1 Morocco (Morocco won 3-2 on penalties) The 2026 FIFA World Cup witnessed yet another thrilling result after Morocco thumped title favourites Netherlands 3-2 via penalties at the Monterrey Stadium on Monday.

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The first half of the game was a cagey affair that ended 0-0. Morocco's Neil El Aynaoui saw a header brilliantly saved by Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

It took 72 minutes for either team to find the back of the net, and the Netherlands were the first to strike. Just a few minutes after being subbed on, Wout Weighorst won an aerial challenge to find Crysencio Summerville, who then passed the ball towards Cody Gakpo, who slammed the ball past Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

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While it seemed like the Netherlands would walk away with a 1-0 win, Morocco equalized in the 91st minute through substitute Issa Diop, who found the back of the net with a header.

The match then went into extra time, where the score remained 1-1. Penalty shootouts then followed, and after Quinten Timber and Summerville missed the targets for the Dutch, Ismael Saibari fired a flawless goal to help Morocco clinch a 3-2 win on penalties and take them to the round of 16, where they will face Canada in Houston on Saturday.