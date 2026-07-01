FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on 30 June: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe shine as Norway, France reach round of 16

The tension of the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages reached a fever pitch on Tuesday as the round of 32 matches continued to deliver high-stakes drama, historic milestones and masterclasses from some of the game's biggest superstars.

Erling Haaland was among the goal-scorers as Norway defeated the Ivory Coast 2-1 in their round of 32 clash, before France scripted a comfortable 3-0 win over Sweden to set up a round of 16 date with Paraguay.

Mexico, too, qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca (Mexico City Stadium).

Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway Norway secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory after defeating the Ivory Coast 2-1 in Dallas on Tuesday. Antonio Nusa put the Vikings ahead with a brilliant strike in the first half.

Ivory Coast, however, refused to back down, executing a high-pressing style of football that pinned the Norwegians back.

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Ivory Coast were finally rewarded for their persistence after substitute Amad Diallo scored a wonder goal in the 74th minute. He intercepted a stray pass, beat two defenders at the edge of the box, and unleashed a thunderous strike that rattled off the side of the crossbar as the ball went past the Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

With the scores 1-1, extra time was looming. However, the defining moment of the game came in the 85th minute when Martin Odegaard orchestrated a quick counter-attack and found Julian Ryerson out wide. Ryerson then delivered a cross to Haaland, who was right in front of the goal and scored from close range to power Norway to the round of 16, where they will face Brazil.

France 3-0 Sweden France put on a dominant display in their round-of-32 match against Sweden, defeating Graham Potter's side 3-0 in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Right from the opening whistle, the Les Bleus dictated the rhythm and exploited the half-spaces with quick, fluid transitions. Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute after Michael Olise delivered a quick, short corner.

He found Ousmane Dembele at the left flank, who then went on to assist Kylian Mbappe's goal, which was a low, right-footed shot precisely into the bottom-right corner.

Nine minutes into the second half, Bradley Barcola doubled France's lead after receiving a lovely through pass from Michael Olise. The final blow came in the 78th minute after Kylian Mbappe completed a brace as he converted a brilliant half-volley from a looping cross.

Mbappe set a new record during the match, as he became the player with the most goals in FIFA World Cup knockout matches. He now has nine goals in FIFA World Cup knockout matches, which is more than Brazilian legends Leonidas and Ronaldo Nazario (eight goals each).

Mbappe is also just one goal behind Lionel Messi's tally of 19 FIFA World Cup goals. The Real Madrid strike has scored 18 goals in just three editions of the FIFA World Cup.

France will lock horns with Paraguay in their round-of-16 clash in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Mexico 2-0 Ecuador Co-hosts Mexico secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Ecuador in Mexico City on Tuesday.

The match was delayed by an hour due to thunderstorms in Mexico City. The breakthrough arrived in the 22nd minute when Julián Quiñones unleashed a thunderous strike to open the scoring for the co-hosts. It took just nine minutes for Raul Jimenez for Mexico to double the lead, with Quinones assisting the Wolves striker's goal.

Ecuador dominated the possession in the second half, and substitute Kevin Rodríguez came close to scoring for the visitors, but his shot ended up going wide of the post.

In the end, it was not meant to be for Ecuador, which had qualified for the round of 32 after beating Germany 2-1 in its final group-stage match.