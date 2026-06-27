FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on June 27: Cabo Verde secure historic knockouts berth, France rout Norway

The penultimate day of the group stages at the FIFA World Cup 2026 saw Ousmane Dembele net a hattrick as France maintained an all-win record on their way to the knockouts while Senegal thumped five goals past Iraq to keep their round of 32 hopes alive on Saturday.

Elsewhere, an Alex Baena strike helped Spain confirm their spot in the next round, while Cabo Verde secure a historic spot in the round of 32 position after the debutants held Asian giants Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw.

France 4-1 Norway Dembele produced his best ever World Cup performance with a stunning first-half hat-trick in France's thunderous win over Norway. The 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward showcased the lethal finishing which saw him win last year's Ballon d'Or as he netted three times in the space of 26 first-half minutes at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

His goals, as well as a late Desire Doue header, allowed France to complete the first round with three wins out of three after earlier victories against Senegal and Iraq. They progress to the last 32 as Group I winners, and there is clear evidence that France can be contenders to win the World Cup even if Kylian Mbappe is not scoring the goals.

Senegal 5- 0 Iraq Substitute Pape Gueye scored a pair of sensational second-half goals from long range, and Senegal got a much-needed boost for their goal differential with a 5-0 victory over 10-man Iraq in their Group I finale in Toronto.

Ismaila Sarr added his third goal of the tournament, the first of four after halftime for the Lions of Teranga (3 points), who sealed a third-place group finish and are vying for one of the eight third-place spots in the round of 32.

They currently hold the fifth-best record of third-place sides based on their plus-2 goal differential, but five of the squads beneath them have yet to play their final group matches. Habib Diarra opened the scoring in the fourth minute while it was still 11 on 11, and Iliman Ndiaye wrapped it up with his own long-range effort in the 82nd minute.

Iraq were eliminated from their second World Cup and first since 1986.

Cabo Verde 0-0 Saudi Arabia Debutants Cape Verde secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 as Group H runners-up following a goalless stalemate against Saudi Arabia. in the pricess, they set up an Argentina date in the next stage as they continue a journey that has captured the imagination of fans.

Spain's 1-0 victory over Uruguay earned them top spot in the pool with seven points, while three draws were enough for Cape Verde to earn second place. Uruguay and the Saudi Arabia were both eliminated with two points.

It was a game low on quality as Cape Verde looked the more likely to score but lacked composure in the final third. Laros Duarte missed their best chance when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.