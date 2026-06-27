FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on June 27: Cabo Verde secure historic knockouts berth, France rout Norway

The penultimate day of the group stages at the FIFA World Cup 2026 saw Ousmane Dembele net a hattrick as France maintained an all-win record on their way to the knockouts while Senegal thumped five goals past Iraq to keep their round of 32 hopes alive on Saturday.

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Elsewhere, an Alex Baena strike helped Spain confirm their spot in the next round, while Cabo Verde secure a historic spot in the round of 32 position after the debutants held Asian giants Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw.

France 4-1 Norway Dembele produced his best ever World Cup performance with a stunning first-half hat-trick in France's thunderous win over Norway. The 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward showcased the lethal finishing which saw him win last year's Ballon d'Or as he netted three times in the space of 26 first-half minutes at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

His goals, as well as a late Desire Doue header, allowed France to complete the first round with three wins out of three after earlier victories against Senegal and Iraq. They progress to the last 32 as Group I winners, and there is clear evidence that France can be contenders to win the World Cup even if Kylian Mbappe is not scoring the goals.

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Senegal 5- 0 Iraq Substitute Pape Gueye scored a pair of sensational second-half goals from long range, and Senegal got a much-needed boost for their goal differential with a 5-0 victory over 10-man Iraq in their Group I finale in Toronto.

Ismaila Sarr added his third goal of the tournament, the first of four after halftime for the Lions of Teranga (3 points), who sealed a third-place group finish and are vying for one of the eight third-place spots in the round of 32.

They currently hold the fifth-best record of third-place sides based on their plus-2 goal differential, but five of the squads beneath them have yet to play their final group matches. Habib Diarra opened the scoring in the fourth minute while it was still 11 on 11, and Iliman Ndiaye wrapped it up with his own long-range effort in the 82nd minute.

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Iraq were eliminated from their second World Cup and first since 1986.

Cabo Verde 0-0 Saudi Arabia Debutants Cape Verde secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 as Group H runners-up following a goalless stalemate against Saudi Arabia. in the pricess, they set up an Argentina date in the next stage as they continue a journey that has captured the imagination of fans.

Spain's 1-0 victory over Uruguay earned them top spot in the pool with seven points, while three draws were enough for Cape Verde to earn second place. Uruguay and the Saudi Arabia were both eliminated with two points.

It was a game low on quality as Cape Verde looked the more likely to score but lacked composure in the final third. Laros Duarte missed their best chance when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.

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Saudi Arabia exited the tournament meekly having scored a single goal in their three games and never looked like adding to their tally in Houston in a display that lacked ambition for the most part.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in