FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on June 28: DR Congo script history, England and Colombia top groups

The conclusion of Group L and Group K stages at the FIFA World Cup delivered exciting results on Saturday as England managed to secure a confident 2-0 win over Panama, while Croatia managed to narrowly edge past Ghana 2-1.

Elsewhere, Colombia and Portugal played out a tactical goalless draw in Miami, ensuring both sides walked away with a hard-fought point. Meanwhile, Congo asserted their dominance with a commanding 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan.

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England vs Panama England bounced back from an inconsistent start to the tournament by defeating Panama 2-0 to claim the top spot in their World Cup group and seal a date with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

For England, Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the second half before Harry Kane doubled the advantage minutes later to become England's all-time leading World Cup scorer.

Croatia vs Ghana Croatia and Ghana battled in a decisive Group L clash in Philadelphia. The 2-1 win by Croatia made them the runners-up in Group L, while Ghana ended the group stage in third place.

Croatia had the first goal scored by Petar Sučić in the 31st minute of the match. While Ghana were able to equalise things in the 73rd minute with a goal from Derrick Luckassen, Croatia eventually walked through with a corner kick from Nikola Vlašić in the 83rd minute.

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Ghana will now face off against Colombia, while Croatia will next spar against Portugal.

Portugal vs Colombia match ends in a draw Already assured to qualify, Colombia and Portugal met on Saturday to determine the winners of Group K. Both the teams played out a goalless draw in their final clash as Portugal booked their place in the Round of 32 as runners-up.

While Colombia had an edge in the opening stages of the match, Portugal came back strongly after the hydration break. Bruno Fernandes came closest to breaking the deadlock when his powerful effort forced Camilo Vargas into a superb reflex save.

DR Congo 3-1 Uzbekistan The Democratic Republic of Congo made a stunning comeback in Atlanta on Saturday in order to clinch their first World Cup knockout in 52 years.

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While Uzbekistan took an early lead in the match, with captain Eldor Shomurodov scoring the first goal in the first 20 seconds of the match, the goal was eventually ruled out due to a review. However, the Uzbeks went on to take the lead in the 10th minute of the match, with their skipper taking advantage of the misunderstanding between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi to find the goal.

Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy celebrates after the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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However, Yoane Wissa took the African side into the lead with two goals, including a second-half penalty. Meanwhile, substitute Fiston Mayele also managed to score a goal to tilt the scales even more in Congo's favour.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's debut World Cup campaign ended without a point.

Jordan 0-0 Argentina Defending champions Argentina have just begun their final group-stage match against Jordan and have already taken a 2-0 lead in the match by the time of writing this article.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in