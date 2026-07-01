FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet Gilberto Mora, Mexico's teenage sensation who has joined Pele in elite list

Teenager Gilberto Mora entered the record books on Tuesday when he started in Mexico's FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match against Ecuador in Mexico City. Mora became the second-youngest player to start in a FIFA World Cup knockout game.

Mora is just 17 years and 259 days old. Brazilian legend Pelé became the youngest ever player to start a FIFA World Cup knockout game when he did so against Wales in the quarter-final of the 1958 edition.

Who is Gilberto Mora? Mora was born on 14 October 2008 in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, which is the capital of Chiapas state in southern Mexico. His big breakthrough came in 2024, when he was just 15 years old.

He developed through the youth ranks of Xolos de Tijuana, who compete in Liga MX, Mexican football's top division. The staff at the club were convinced by his technical intelligence, maturity, and discipline, which led to his fast-tracking to the senior team.

Mora went on to score for Tijuana in a game against Club Leon on 31 August, 2024. Tijuana defeated Club Leon 2-1 in that match. By scoring in that match, he became the youngest-ever goalscorer in Liga MX history at just 15 years and 320 days old.

At only 16 years and 265 days old, Mora made his senior international debut in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 tournament in the match against Saudi Arabia.

He started in the semi-final and final as well and helped Mexico clinch the trophy with a 2-1 win over the United States. By doing so, he became the youngest-ever player to clinch a senior international title, surpassing records set by the likes of Pelé and Lamine Yamal.

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Later in 2025, he was part of the Mexico squad in the 2025 U-20 FIFA World Cup, wherein he scored three goals and provided two assists.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he came on as a substitute against South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium at just 17 years and 240 days old.

He broke a 96-year record, set by Manuel Rosas in 1930, to become Mexico's youngest-ever FIFA World Cup player. His performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs, but amid all this, he has decided to stay with Tijuana and even signed a contract extension that would keep him till June 2029.