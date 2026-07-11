FIFA World Cup 2026: Mikel Merino the unlikely hero as Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to set up semifinal clash vs France

Spain registered their spot in the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup after defeating Belgium in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 scoreline in a match that saw Mikel Merino again emerging as the unlikely hero for the side.

Only four days after his clutch goal, which he scored as a substitute in the round of 16 match against Portugal, Merino found himself in the right time at the right place when the backup goalkeeper of Spain spilled the ball into his path, which he booted in home, sealing Belgium's road back home.

Advertisement

“I’ve done this again, and it’s happened to me again, so it would seem that coincidence exists,” a smiling Merino said at the end of the match, Associated Press reported. “If you’re ready and you try, I guess it can happen for you.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.