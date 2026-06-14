FIFA World Cup 2026: Nestory Irankuda, Connor Metcalfe on target as Australia stun Turkey 2-0

Australia scripted an impressive 2-0 win over Turkey in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D opener in Vancouver on Saturday. Young forward Nestory Irankuda gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.

Midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler lofted a long ball over Turkey's backline, and Nestory did the rest of the job as he ran past Turkey's defense to score the goal with an excellent first touch. By doing so, he became Australia's youngest-ever FIFA World Cup goal-scorer.

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The Socceroos then doubled their lead in the 74th minute, with Connor Metcalfe smashing it from 20 yards out with a low left-footed strike.

Australia coach's gamble pays off Australia coach Popovic had pulled off a massive shock in his starting line-up, dropping experienced captain and goalkeeper Matt Ryan in favour of Patrick Beach, winning only his third cap.

Vice-captain Jackson Irvine was also dropped in favour of 21-year-old midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler in a starting XI that featured 10 World Cup debutants.

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Both of those selections proved to be inspired, with Beach pulling off a string of fine saves to deny Turkey, who dominated possession and territory but could not find a way past the Australian goalkeeper.

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Okon-Engstler meanwhile was instrumental in setting up the opening goal in the first half, unfurling a long ball that split the Turkish defence and sent Irankunda racing in on goal to score.

Turkey—playing in the World Cup for the first time since finishing third at the 2002 tournament —arrived in North America dreaming of making a serious run in the knockout rounds.

But their talented team made up largely of players who regularly compete in the European Champions League were unable to get to grips with a well-organised Socceroos line-up.

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One of Turkey's best chances came in the 27th minute when Real Madrid's Arda Guler forced a smart save from Beach with a rasping shot.

Just seconds after that chance though Australia took the lead on the back of Nestory Irankuda's goal.

Irankunda celebrated by sprinting to the edge of the pitch and pretending to box the corner flag, mimicking former Australia skipper Tim Cahill's signature goal celebration.

Turkey thought they had equalised three minutes later after Abdulkerim Bardakci's piledriver from outside of the area hurtled towards goal.

But Beach got the slightest of fingertips to divert the ball onto the post and Australia survived again. Beach kept up his commanding form in the second half, turning a Guler free-kick wide for a corner on 57 minutes.

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With Beach continuing to make save after save, Australia made the game safe in the 75th minute when Metcalfe picked the ball up in midfield and doubled Aussies' lead with an excellent goal.

The win leaves Australia level on three points with Group D leaders USA, with the two teams due to meet in Seattle on Friday.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Useful links FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table