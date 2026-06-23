FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway players celebrate qualification to round of 32 with Viking row | Watch viral video

The Norwegian football team were in an ecstatic mood following their 3-2 win over Senegal in their Group I clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in New Jersey on Monday. The victory helped Norway qualify for the round of 32 stage, where they will join Mexico, USA, Germany and France as of now.

Following their emphatic win over Senegal, the Norwegian players sat on the ground and performed the iconic Viking row celebration with the fans.

Captain Martin Odegaard was the one who was beating the drum so loudly that the entire stadium could hear the beats.

The Viking row celebration has become popular among Norwegian fans ever since Norway's FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. Up until now, Norway has returned to the showpiece tournament after 28 years.

Fans sit or kneel in unison and imitate the rhythmic rowing motion of a Viking longship.

Erling Haaland's brace headlines Norway's win On Monday night in New Jersey, Norway broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute with a goal from Marcus Pedersen after Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly committed a costly error.

Haaland doubled Norway's lead just three minutes into the second half following an accurate through ball from Martin Odegaard. In the 53rd minute, Senegal hit one back with Islamia Sarr scoring a goal from close range, courtesy of an assist from Sadio Mane.

Five minutes later, Haaland scored Norway's third with a right-footed volley that beat Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Senegal, however, didn't find a goal back up until the 93rd minute, with nine minutes added in injury time.

“It was fun for the players to join in,” Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken said on the Viking row celebration after the match. “We will not be rowing after the World Cup, but this will be a gimmick throughout the tournament," he added.

With two goals on Monday night, Haaland is now in second place in the Golden Boot race with four goals, behind Lionel Messi with five goals. Solbakken opined that the Manchester City striker could have scored four goals against Senegal. "Well, I mean, today he did miss an open goal, and he could even have scored even four," he said.