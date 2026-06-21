FIFA World Cup 2026: Ongoing edition becomes second-fastest to 100 goals during Netherlands vs Sweden game

History was made at FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday during the Netherlands vs Sweden game in Houston.

When Cody Gakpo scored Netherlands' third goal of the match in the 47th minute, the 2026 FIFA World Cup became the second-fastest edition to see 100 goals being scored.

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It took just 33 matches for the 100th goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 to be scored. Back in the 1954 FIFA World Cup, the first 100 goals of the tournament were scored in just 20 matches.

It had taken 36 matches to reach 100-goal milestone in the 1982 FIFA World Cup edition, the same as the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

At the 1978 FIFA World Cup edition in Argentina and the 1994 FIFA World Cup in United States, it had taken 38 matches to reach the 100-goal milestone.

Netherlands create their own history Netherlands also created history of their own, becoming only the eighth team to score 100 goals at the FIFA World Cup across all the editions they have played so far. The Dutch outfit have joined an elite list of teams to have done so— Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France, Italy, Spain and England being the other teams to do so.

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Netherlands defeated Sweden 5-1 in Houston on Saturday, with Bran Brobbey and Cody Gakpo scoring a couple of goals each. Crysencio Summerville scored the other goal for Netherlands.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: Germany seal round of 32 berth

In another significant milestone, the Group F math between Tunisia and Japan in Monterrey, Mexico was the 1000th match in FIFA World Cup history. “Playing a World Cup match is always an honour and a dream come true, but taking part in the 1,000th one is very special. It makes you appreciate all the history of this competition,” Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri said before the match.

Japan defeated Tunisia 4-0 to hand their second loss. The loss meant that Tunisia were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Back in 1930, the first two matches of the FIFA World Cup were played. France defeated Mexico 4-1, whereas USA defeated Belgium 3-0, with both matches happening simultaneously across two different stadiums in Montevideo, Uruguay.

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Since then, a total of 23 editions of the FIFA World Cup have been played. 'Match 1,000 symbolises longevity and humanity's enduring love for football and the FIFA World Cup. But it also is a testament to football's unique knack for breaking through barriers and galvanising communities and nations to come together," FIFA said in a statement.

So far, co-hosts Mexico, USA and four-time champions Germany have qualified for the round of 32 stage, whereas Haiti, Turkey and Tunisia have been eliminated.