FIFA World Cup 2026: Only for the third time in history all four semifinalists are former champions

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final lineup is complete, with defending champions Argentina becoming the fourth and last team to seal their semi-final spot. Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in the fourth quarter-final that took place at the Kansas City Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

The scores were level at 1-1 at full time, and the match the went into extra time. After the scores remained 1-1 in the fist half of extra time, it was Julian Alvarez who found the back of the net in the 112th minute to give the Albiceleste with a right-footed shot into the top-corner.

That goal gave the reigning champions a massive advantage over the Swiss, who were down to 10 men after Breel Embolo's red card in the 72nd minute. Argentina wrapped up the match in style, with Lisandro Martinez scoring in the 121st minute from just outside the 18-yard box.

In the other quarter-finals, France defeated Morocco 2-0, whereas Spain edged Belgium 2-1. France and Spain will lock horns in the first semi-final in Dallas on Tuesday.

Advertisement

England got the better of Norway as the Three Lions won 2-1 after extra time, with Jude Bellingham netting a brace. England will take on Argentina in the second semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Rare instance for final four teams The FIFA World Cup 2026 will witness a rare instance. This will be only the third time in the FIFA World Cup wherein all four semi-finalists are former champions. The first instance of this happening was in 1970, when West Germany, Italy, Uruguay and Brazil had qualified for the last-four stage.

Also Read | Norway and England players observe a minute’s silence for Jayden Adams

Twenty years later, former champions qualified for the semi-finals once again, when West Germany, Argentina, England and Italy had qualified.

This time around, France (Champions in 1998, 2018), Spain (2010), England (1966) and Argentina (1978, 1986, 2022) are all former champions, with Spain and England having clinched the title once.

Advertisement

This also means that there won't be a new world champion this time around. That would have changed had either Norway or Switzerland, or even Morocco gone onto win the title.

Argentina could also become just the third team, after Italy and Brazil, to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title. Brazil were the last team to defend their title, when the Selecao won the 1958 and 1962 FIFA World Cups.