FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony LIVE: Canada cultural mosaic to ignite Toronto; Katy Perry leads US lineup at SoFi

Canada and the United States are set to stage their FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies on June 12. In Toronto, a cultural mosaic celebration featuring Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Jessie Reyez and more will unfold at BMO Field before Canada’s historic home match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hours later in Los Angeles, Katy Perry headlines a high-production global music showcase at SoFi Stadium ahead of USA vs Paraguay. Immersive visuals, national anthems and diverse star power will mark the night as the expanded 48-team tournament settles into North America.
Mexico kicked things off yesterday with Shakira and a Latin firestorm at Estadio Azteca. Today the other two hosts take their turn.
This is the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries, and each is getting its own ceremony. Canada, hosting for the first time, will see its men’s national team play a World Cup match on home soil for the very first time. The US returns to the big stage with the kind of production values you would expect from the entertainment capital of the world.
Shakira made history by performing at a FIFA World Cup for the fourth time as she headlined Mexico’s opening ceremony on June 11. She joined Burna Boy to perform “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 tournament. The star-studded show also featured performances from Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, and Lila Downs. Grammy-winning singer Alejandro Fernández delivered the Mexican national anthem, while Tyla sang South Africa’s national anthem ahead of their Group A clash.
“The opening ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity."
In Los Angeles, Katy Perry, Future and Anitta are set to light up SoFi Stadium with a high-energy global showcase. Adding to the buzz, Tyla is expected to perform for the second straight day after delivering the South African national anthem in Mexico’s opening ceremony yesterday.
Alanis Morissette, Jessie Reyez and Michael Bublé will headline the musical lineup at BMO Field as Canada gets ready for its historic home World Cup opener. Nora Fatehi and William Prince, Palestinian singer Elyanna, Bangladeshi-American DJ Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream are also in the lineup.
US: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish), streaming on Peacock, Tubi and others.
Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS.
India: Unite8 channel, ZEE5 app and website.
The two opening ceremonies will start 90 minutes before kickoff time. The Canada opening ceremony will begin at 11:00 PM IST/ 1:30 PM ET on Friday, June 12, at BMO Field in Toronto.
The United States opening ceremony will follow later and start at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 12/ 5:00 AM IST on Saturday, June 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening ceremonies in Canada and the US. We are tracking every moment, every anthem, every standout performance and the atmosphere shift as the real football begins.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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