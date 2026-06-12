FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony LIVE: Canada cultural mosaic to ignite Toronto; Katy Perry leads US lineup at SoFi

Canada and the United States are set to stage their FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies on June 12. In Toronto, a cultural mosaic celebration featuring Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Jessie Reyez and more will unfold at BMO Field before Canada’s historic home match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hours later in Los Angeles, Katy Perry headlines a high-production global music showcase at SoFi Stadium ahead of USA vs Paraguay. Immersive visuals, national anthems and diverse star power will mark the night as the expanded 48-team tournament settles into North America.

Mexico kicked things off yesterday with Shakira and a Latin firestorm at Estadio Azteca. Today the other two hosts take their turn.

This is the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries, and each is getting its own ceremony. Canada, hosting for the first time, will see its men’s national team play a World Cup match on home soil for the very first time. The US returns to the big stage with the kind of production values you would expect from the entertainment capital of the world.