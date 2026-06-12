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FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony LIVE: Canada cultural mosaic to ignite Toronto; Katy Perry leads US lineup at SoFi

FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies unfold in Canada and the US on June 12. In Toronto, Alanis Morissette, Nora Fatehi and global stars deliver a cultural mosaic at BMO Field. At SoFi Stadium, Katy Perry headlines a star-studded spectacle with LISA, Anitta, Future and more.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated12 Jun 2026, 09:57:42 PM IST
Katy Perry performs as part of the Lifetimes Tour (file photo)
Katy Perry performs as part of the Lifetimes Tour (file photo)(AP)

Canada and the United States are set to stage their FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies on June 12. In Toronto, a cultural mosaic celebration featuring Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Jessie Reyez and more will unfold at BMO Field before Canada’s historic home match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hours later in Los Angeles, Katy Perry headlines a high-production global music showcase at SoFi Stadium ahead of USA vs Paraguay. Immersive visuals, national anthems and diverse star power will mark the night as the expanded 48-team tournament settles into North America.

Mexico kicked things off yesterday with Shakira and a Latin firestorm at Estadio Azteca. Today the other two hosts take their turn.

This is the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries, and each is getting its own ceremony. Canada, hosting for the first time, will see its men’s national team play a World Cup match on home soil for the very first time. The US returns to the big stage with the kind of production values you would expect from the entertainment capital of the world.

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12 Jun 2026, 09:57:42 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Mexico opening ceremony recap

Shakira made history by performing at a FIFA World Cup for the fourth time as she headlined Mexico’s opening ceremony on June 11. She joined Burna Boy to perform “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 tournament. The star-studded show also featured performances from Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, and Lila Downs. Grammy-winning singer Alejandro Fernández delivered the Mexican national anthem, while Tyla sang South Africa’s national anthem ahead of their Group A clash.

12 Jun 2026, 09:42:36 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of the event in Canada

“The opening ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity."

12 Jun 2026, 09:41:22 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Artists to perform in the US

In Los Angeles, Katy Perry, Future and Anitta are set to light up SoFi Stadium with a high-energy global showcase. Adding to the buzz, Tyla is expected to perform for the second straight day after delivering the South African national anthem in Mexico’s opening ceremony yesterday.

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12 Jun 2026, 09:35:38 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Star power locked in for Canada event

Alanis Morissette, Jessie Reyez and Michael Bublé will headline the musical lineup at BMO Field as Canada gets ready for its historic home World Cup opener. Nora Fatehi and William Prince, Palestinian singer Elyanna, Bangladeshi-American DJ Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream are also in the lineup.

12 Jun 2026, 09:31:36 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: How to watch

US: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish), streaming on Peacock, Tubi and others.

Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS.

India: Unite8 channel, ZEE5 app and website.

12 Jun 2026, 09:16:02 PM IST

What time do FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies start in Canada and the US?

The two opening ceremonies will start 90 minutes before kickoff time. The Canada opening ceremony will begin at 11:00 PM IST/ 1:30 PM ET on Friday, June 12, at BMO Field in Toronto.

The United States opening ceremony will follow later and start at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 12/ 5:00 AM IST on Saturday, June 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

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12 Jun 2026, 09:03:56 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening ceremonies in Canada and the US. We are tracking every moment, every anthem, every standout performance and the atmosphere shift as the real football begins.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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