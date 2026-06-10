FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Start times, live streaming details & list of performers in US, Mexico, Canada

Four years after Argentina were crowned champions in Qatar, the FIFA World Cup returns in a bigger and broader as the tournament is co-hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico. Unlike the 32 teams in the previous editions, for the first time 48 teams will compete for the ultimate trophy when the 104-match tournament kicks off on June 11.

While the United States and Mexico hosted the even in 1994 and 1970, Canada is hosting a FIFA World Cup for the first time in history. A total of 1248 players will relist their FIFA World Cup dream, including 891 first-timers. Argentina's Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal are playing their record sixth and final World Cups.

Probably for the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup will have three different opening ceremonies - one each in Mexico, United States and Canada. The tournament kicks of in Mexico with the hosts taking on South Africa in a re-match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup opener.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Mexico Grammy Award-winning Mexican pop band Mana and Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer Shakira headline the opening ceremony in Mexico ahead of the Mexico vs South Africa Group A. Alejandro Fernández will sing the Mexican national anthem while Tyla is slated to sing the South African national anthem.

Celebrated performers Ryan Castro, Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules are the other artists to stage the stage on fire at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, who will be performing Latin pop, reggaeton, Afrobeats, amapiano and Mexican music.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico will start at 10:30 PM IST (on June 11), with the opening match starting at 12:30 AM (June 12).

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in US The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in the United States will take place a day later, just before the game between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It will feature American singer-songwriter Katy Perry with her dynamic performances and chart-topping hits. Perry will be joined by Atlanta rap star Nayvadius Wilburn, also known as Future, adding a different musical flavor to the event.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Canada Hosting the global extravaganza for the first time in history, the Canadian fans will witness a opening ceremony just before the home team's campaign opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B at Toronto Stadium. Alanis Morissette will be singing the Canadian national anthem while Aleksandar Gajić presenting the Bosnia and Herzegovina anthem.

The duo will be joined by actor and comedian Will Arnett, who is also a FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador. Adding more to the lineup are renowned artists such as Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, India's Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and William Prince.

DJ Sanjoy, who hails from Bangladesh but lives in Los Angeles, is also set to add an electric touch.