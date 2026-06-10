FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Start times, live streaming details & list of performers in US, Mexico, Canada

Four years after Argentina were crowned champions in Qatar, the FIFA World Cup returns in a bigger and broader as the tournament is co-hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico. Unlike the 32 teams in the previous editions, for the first time 48 teams will compete for the ultimate trophy when the 104-match tournament kicks off on June 11.

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While the United States and Mexico hosted the even in 1994 and 1970, Canada is hosting a FIFA World Cup for the first time in history. A total of 1248 players will relist their FIFA World Cup dream, including 891 first-timers. Argentina's Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal are playing their record sixth and final World Cups.

Probably for the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup will have three different opening ceremonies - one each in Mexico, United States and Canada. The tournament kicks of in Mexico with the hosts taking on South Africa in a re-match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup opener.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Mexico Grammy Award-winning Mexican pop band Mana and Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer Shakira headline the opening ceremony in Mexico ahead of the Mexico vs South Africa Group A. Alejandro Fernández will sing the Mexican national anthem while Tyla is slated to sing the South African national anthem.

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Celebrated performers Ryan Castro, Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules are the other artists to stage the stage on fire at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, who will be performing Latin pop, reggaeton, Afrobeats, amapiano and Mexican music.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico will start at 10:30 PM IST (on June 11), with the opening match starting at 12:30 AM (June 12).

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in US The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in the United States will take place a day later, just before the game between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It will feature American singer-songwriter Katy Perry with her dynamic performances and chart-topping hits. Perry will be joined by Atlanta rap star Nayvadius Wilburn, also known as Future, adding a different musical flavor to the event.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Canada Hosting the global extravaganza for the first time in history, the Canadian fans will witness a opening ceremony just before the home team's campaign opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B at Toronto Stadium. Alanis Morissette will be singing the Canadian national anthem while Aleksandar Gajić presenting the Bosnia and Herzegovina anthem.

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The duo will be joined by actor and comedian Will Arnett, who is also a FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador. Adding more to the lineup are renowned artists such as Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, India's Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and William Prince.

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DJ Sanjoy, who hails from Bangladesh but lives in Los Angeles, is also set to add an electric touch.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies in India? The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies will be telecast live on Unite8 channel for Indian audience. Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies on ZEE5 app and website.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in