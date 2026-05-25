FIFA World Cup 2026: Passport theft delays Saud Abdulhamid's travel plans as Saudi Arabia head to the United States

Saudi Arabia's final preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 took a hit after defender Saud Abdulhamid's travel plans were jeopardised following a passport theft in Amsterdam, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said on Monday. Abdulhamid is among the 30-man preliminary squad, named by newly-appointed coach Georgios Donis.

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The Saudi Arabian team have travelled to the United States for training camps in New York and Texas, where they will fine-tune their preparations with friendlies against Ecuador, Puerto Rico and Senegal. Abdulhamid plays for French side RC Lens on loan from Italy's AS Roma.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation wishes to provide an official update regarding Saud Abdulhamid's delayed arrival at the national team's training camp as preparations continue for the final phase ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026," SAFF said in a statement, reported Reuters.

"The player was unable to travel to Riyadh today as scheduled after his private vehicle was broken into in Amsterdam, where he was with his family for his wedding ceremony. The incident resulted in the loss of personal belongings, including his passport," the statement added.

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Date Opponent Venue June 16 Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium, Miami June 21 Spain Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 27 Cape Verde NRG Stadium, Houston

The SAFF said that it is working with the designated authorities to resolve the issue. "The Saudi Arabian Football Federation is coordinating with the Ministry of Sport to follow up on the investigation and is also working with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands to issue the necessary documents to enable the player to join the squad," it said.

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Saudi Arabia at FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia have been drawn in Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde. This will be Saudi Arabia's seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup. Saudi Arabia's biggest highlight at the FIFA World Cup came in 2022 in Qatar when they defeated eventual champions Argentina in a Group C clash.

After Argentina took an early lead through a Lionel Messi penalty, Saudi Arabia caused the biggest upset in history of World Cup with second-half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari as they won the game 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium. However, losses to Poland and Mexico cut short Saudi Arabia's campaign.

Saudi Arabia's preliminary squad for 2026 WC Goalkeepers: Abdulqudos Attiah, Ahmed Al Kassar, Mohammed Al Owais, Nawaf Alaqidi.

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Defenders: Saud Abdulhamid, Jehad Thikri, Abdullah Al Amri, Hassan Al Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadesh, Zakaria Hawsawi, Ali Majrashi, Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Nasser Al Dawsari, Mohammed Kanno, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Moteb Al Harbi, Nawaf Buwashl.

Midfielders: Saleh Abu Al Shamat, Sultan Mandash, Ala Al Hejji, Musab Al Juwayr, Ziyad Al Johani, Aiman Yahya, Salem Al-Dawsari.

Forwards: Feras Al Brikan, Saleh Al Shehri, Abdullah Al Hamdan, Abdullah Al Salem, Khalid Al Ghannam.

Out of these 30 players, 26 players will get a chance to don the Saudi Arabian jersey at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Saudi Arabia's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

Date Opponent Venue June 16 Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium, Miami June 21 Spain Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 27 Cape Verde NRG Stadium, Houston

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in