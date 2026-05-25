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FIFA World Cup 2026: Passport theft delays Saud Abdulhamid's travel plans as Saudi Arabia head to the United States

Saud Abdulhamid is among the 30-man provisional list named by Saudi Arabian head coach Georgios Donis. Saudi Arabia have been drawn in Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 May 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Saud Abdulhamid plays for French side RC Lens on loan from AS Roma.
Saud Abdulhamid plays for French side RC Lens on loan from AS Roma. (X)
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Saudi Arabia's final preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 took a hit after defender Saud Abdulhamid's travel plans were jeopardised following a passport theft in Amsterdam, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said on Monday. Abdulhamid is among the 30-man preliminary squad, named by newly-appointed coach Georgios Donis.

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The Saudi Arabian team have travelled to the United States for training camps in New York and Texas, where they will fine-tune their preparations with friendlies against Ecuador, Puerto Rico and Senegal. Abdulhamid plays for French side RC Lens on loan from Italy's AS Roma.

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"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation wishes to provide an official update regarding Saud Abdulhamid's delayed arrival at the national team's training camp as preparations continue for the final phase ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026," SAFF said in a statement, reported Reuters.

"The player was unable to travel to Riyadh today as scheduled after his private vehicle was broken into in Amsterdam, where he was with his family for his wedding ceremony. The incident resulted in the loss of personal belongings, including his passport," the statement added.

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DateOpponentVenue
June 16UruguayHard Rock Stadium, Miami
June 21SpainMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 27Cape VerdeNRG Stadium, Houston

The SAFF said that it is working with the designated authorities to resolve the issue. "The Saudi Arabian Football Federation is coordinating with the Ministry of Sport to follow up on the investigation and is also working with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands to issue the necessary documents to enable the player to join the squad," it said.

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Saudi Arabia at FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia have been drawn in Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde. This will be Saudi Arabia's seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup. Saudi Arabia's biggest highlight at the FIFA World Cup came in 2022 in Qatar when they defeated eventual champions Argentina in a Group C clash.

After Argentina took an early lead through a Lionel Messi penalty, Saudi Arabia caused the biggest upset in history of World Cup with second-half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari as they won the game 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium. However, losses to Poland and Mexico cut short Saudi Arabia's campaign.

Saudi Arabia's preliminary squad for 2026 WC

Goalkeepers: Abdulqudos Attiah, Ahmed Al Kassar, Mohammed Al Owais, Nawaf Alaqidi.

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Defenders: Saud Abdulhamid, Jehad Thikri, Abdullah Al Amri, Hassan Al Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadesh, Zakaria Hawsawi, Ali Majrashi, Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Nasser Al Dawsari, Mohammed Kanno, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Moteb Al Harbi, Nawaf Buwashl.

Midfielders: Saleh Abu Al Shamat, Sultan Mandash, Ala Al Hejji, Musab Al Juwayr, Ziyad Al Johani, Aiman Yahya, Salem Al-Dawsari.

Forwards: Feras Al Brikan, Saleh Al Shehri, Abdullah Al Hamdan, Abdullah Al Salem, Khalid Al Ghannam.

Out of these 30 players, 26 players will get a chance to don the Saudi Arabian jersey at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Saudi Arabia's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

DateOpponentVenue
June 16UruguayHard Rock Stadium, Miami
June 21 SpainMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 27 Cape VerdeNRG Stadium, Houston

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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